3 ex-Trump Organization executives explain why the president is a disaster — and they’re voting for Biden
MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked his guests Tuesday why, specifically, they thought Joe Biden might be better than Trump for America now right now.
“It comes down to one simple thing for me, Ari, and that’s race. He’s with a man that understands and appreciates diversity over this nation. I think Biden does and I know for a fact Trump doesn’t. He will never appreciate the diversity that made this country great,” Jack O’Donnell said.
“It’s hard to say this because all politicians are basically dishonest and have to be. It depends to who they are talking to, I understand that. Biden is honest. Biden doesn’t cheat. Biden understands people. Biden cares about people. Trump cares about one thing and one thing only and it’s him and his money and his ego, that tremendous ego,” Barbara Res said. “Biden doesn’t have that. As far as looking at what Trump did to our country and continues to do to our country today by showing up with the Supreme Court with people that will violate the Constitution, he’s a terrorist, a nightmare. Biden is good. Biden has experience. Biden knows government. All of those things. I can’t think of almost anyone that wouldn’t be better than Trump.”
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer, said, “Donald Trump cares for no one or anything other than himself. I‘ve often said and I said it in front of the House Oversight [Committee]. He’s a conn man, he’s a fraud, he’s a racist. I‘ve also stated he’s a homophobe … I really do believe, and I told you I put my money where my mouth is, I believe this is going to be a landslide victory for Joe Biden. I really do.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Melania Trump turns her back on #BeBest campaign — and praises husband’s insane tweets at MAGA rally
First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday suggested her husband's unhinged and factually-challenged tweets were actually a good thing for America.
The comments came in stark contrast to the message of her #BeBest campaign against online bullying.
"For the first time in history, the citizens of this country get to hear directly and instantly from their president every single day through social media," she said at a campaign rally in Atglen, Pennsylvania while reading prepared remarks off a teleprompter.
The crowd applauded.
"I do not always agree what -- they way he says things, but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves," she said.
2020 Election
NYT bombshell reveals banks forgave $287 million in debt Trump failed to repay – and he never paid taxes on it
Over the past decade banks have forgiven about $287 million in loans from Donald Trump, after he failed to repay the debts. Not only did Trump benefit from banks approach to his failing businesses, a New York Times bombshell report reveals, but it appears the President failed to pay taxes on the forgiven loans, which the IRS sees as income.
"Big banks and hedge funds gave him years of extra time to repay his debts," the Times reports. "Even after Mr. Trump sued his largest lender, accusing it of preying on him, the bank agreed to lend him another $99 million — more than twice as much as was previously known — so that he could pay back what he still owed the bank on the defaulted Chicago loan, records show."
2020 Election
Trump takes his COVID-spreader show to Omaha — in search of a key electoral vote
Donald Trump’s super-spreader campaign rallies generally don’t matter in the big picture of things. But there’s one happening this evening that’s a little different.
Trump will be taking over a ramp at 7:30 p.m. at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield. It is being billed as an outdoor event with “strong precautions” in place to prevent the spread of a pandemic disease that the main speaker will be telling his audience is fake news. And they’re hoping to draw 10,000 potential pandemic patients.
The reason Trump is in Omaha is the same one that President Barack Obama was there in 2008: a recognition that the Nebraska 2nd congressional district’s one electoral vote could literally decide the fate of the free world. Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that portion delegates in part by congressional districts.