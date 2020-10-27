69 million Americans have voted — and Dems are up in 16 of 19 states: Washington Post

Weeks of early mail-in voting has resulted in an estimated 69 million Americans having already cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 election, stunning election officials and campaign operatives.

The Washington Post reports that Democrats are up in 16 of 19 states that report partisan data and new voters have also turned out at a remarkable rate.

"The early vote is showing two things: We're clearly headed to record-level turnout, nationally and likely in just about every state," said Tom Bonier, the head of TargetSmart, a Democratic data firm. "And it's clearly showing us that Democrats are highly engaged and will be themselves setting record levels of turnout."