‘A definite and sustained increase’: Europe leads record single-day worldwide COVID-19 Infection surge
The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus infections on Thursday, with 338,779 new cases registered in the past 24 hours.
According to Reuters, the record single-day surge is largely driven by 96,996 new cases in Europe, which is now reporting more new cases than the United States, India, and Brazil—the world’s three most infected countries. India reported 78,524 new Covid-19 cases, followed by Brazil with 41,906 new infections, and the United States, with 38,904 new cases.
Covid-19 cases rose in 54 countries, with surges occurring in Argentina, Canada, and several European nations including France and Britain, which recorded record numbers of coronavirus infections.
WHO reports record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases amid European outbreak https://t.co/quXmzAGhxC pic.twitter.com/uXg6aPihoB
— Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) October 8, 2020
“We are seeing a definite and sustained increase in cases and admissions to hospital,” Dr. Yvonne Doyle, medical director for Public Health England, told Reuters. “The trend is clear, and it is very concerning.”
The WHO reported Thursday that the worldwide Covid-19 death toll rose by 5,514 to 1.05 million, with a global total of just over 36 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The United States still leads the world in total Covid-19 cases—over 7.8 million people, or 2.38% of the population, have been infected, including President Donald Trump—and deaths, with over 217,000 fatalities. Across the U.S., 39 states reported increases in infections on Wednesday, with six states—Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming—registering record Covid-19 hospitalizations.
“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who on Tuesday ordered bars and restaurants in the state to limit occupancy to 25% of capacity. “There’s no other way to put it, we are overwhelmed.”
2020 Election
‘He’ll look weak’: CNN doctor predicts Trump’s proposed weekend rally will blow up in his face
CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner had a stark warning for President Donald Trump on Friday about trying to hold a campaign rally as soon as Saturday.
During an interview with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Reiner said that it was highly unlikely that Trump will have recovered enough from his novel coronavirus infection to hold up for an entire rally.
"The president has had a respiratory infection, probably a relatively severe respiratory infection," Reiner explained. "He will the not be able to speak for his usual 90 minutes, he will start coughing. He'll have trouble standing at the podium for an hour and he'll look weak."
Breaking Banner
Florida Trump supporters wary of getting close to Pence during upcoming visit: report
President Donald Trump's infection with the novel coronavirus has shocked some of his supporters in Florida's largest retirement community into taking the disease seriously.
The Daily Beast reports that the president's infection has sent shockwaves through the Villages, a pro-Trump stronghold where Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit this weekend.
John Calandro, who recently served as president of the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee, tells The Daily Beast that many Trump supporters in The Villages are going to be much more cautious about the vice president's visit than they would have been just weeks ago, especially since so many White House staffers have come down with the disease.
COVID-19
China joins deal to get COVID-19 vaccine to poorer nations
China has signed up to a deal to ensure future Covid-19 vaccines are distributed to developing countries, the biggest economy yet to join the World Health Organization-led bid to control the pandemic.
The COVAX pledge to get vaccines to poorer nations as soon as they are developed aims to head off fears rich countries will limit distribution of game-changing medicines made by their pharmaceutical companies.
The deal gives China, the country where the virus first emerged, a prominent role in the global effort to share vaccines with less-developed countries.
China joined COVAX to "honour its commitment to turn Covid-19 vaccines into a global public good," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday of the October 8 agreement.