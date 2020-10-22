A NASCAR fan was bullied for being LGBTQ+ ally — Then he designed Jimmie Johnson’s car
Noah Sweet remembers getting in the car and feeling like he needed to drive away, to suppress his racing thoughts, but he doesn’t remember exactly where he went the evening of Sept. 2. Those hours are a blur.He was later told by his mother, Becky Southwell, that his credit card transactions showed him stopping at a KFC, then at a gas station for coffee. At one point, he made it to Grass Lake, a spot familiar to him and close to Southwell’s home in southeast Michigan. Police officers determined Sweet had driven back-and-forth on I-94, using cell towers to track his phone, which he turned off.Ha…
Signs of ‘financial stress’ emerge in survey of Twin Cities rent payers
MINNEAPOLIS — September was a more difficult month for working-class and low-income renters in the Twin Cities.With federal assistance in limbo, 85% of people who lived in the oldest, most affordable market-rate rentals (Class C buildings) were able to pay their rent by Oct. 6 when the grace period for late rents typically ends, according to the Minnesota Multi Housing Association’s monthly survey of more than 35,000 market-rate units, most of them in the metro. That’s down from 88% last month and 94% last year, and doesn’t include heavily subsidized and Section 8 rentals.Cecil Smith, presiden... (more…)
COVID-19 has shelter providers scrambling to protect homeless people against the coming winter weather
SEATTLE — On any given day before the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary’s Place in Seattle had more families calling to ask for shelter than it had beds available.That changed after the outbreak hit and state and local eviction moratoriums went into place to help people struggling financially. This summer, Mary’s Place had space for any homeless family seeking help — even though it lost almost a quarter of its 675 beds after closing shelters where people couldn’t keep their distance.“They were able to stay in their homes … or they were finding other solutions,” said James Flynn, chief program officer at... (more…)
Mental health expert: Trump is waging ‘psychic terrorism against Black Americans
Dr. Kevin Washington, the former president of the Association of Black Psychologists and the head of the sociology and psychology department at Grambling State University, studies the cultural and historical trauma of people impacted by the legacy of slavery in America. In a recent interviw, he told Salon that the president's rhetoric has effectively given "permission" to act out on "white supremacist" ideology, but was not the primary cause of rising racial tensions across the country.