A sea of chairs outside the White House shows visual representation of the massive number of lives lost to COVID-19

Published

18 mins ago

on

Chairs set up for COVID Remembrance Day outside the White House (Photo: Screen capture)

An astounding 20,000 chairs were set up on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Sunday as President Donald Trump remained recovering in his hospital bed with the coronavirus.

Ever chair represents ten people who have died from a global pandemic the world has faced for the past eight months. While Trump, Fox News, and many Republicans denied the severity of the virus, and continue to ignore the importance of social distancing and wearing masks, Americans continue to contract the deadly disease and die. The lucky ones survive, only to be forever maimed by the impact it has on the heart, lungs, kidneys, or liver.

The Washingtonian filmed a video of the chairs, which is part of a project by COVIDRemember on a day designated as National COVID-19 Remembrance Day with events streamed throughout the country all day.

See the video and photos below:

