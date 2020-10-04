A sea of chairs outside the White House shows visual representation of the massive number of lives lost to COVID-19

An astounding 20,000 chairs were set up on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Sunday as President Donald Trump remained recovering in his hospital bed with the coronavirus.

Ever chair represents ten people who have died from a global pandemic the world has faced for the past eight months. While Trump, Fox News, and many Republicans denied the severity of the virus, and continue to ignore the importance of social distancing and wearing masks, Americans continue to contract the deadly disease and die. The lucky ones survive, only to be forever maimed by the impact it has on the heart, lungs, kidneys, or liver.

The Washingtonian filmed a video of the chairs, which is part of a project by COVIDRemember on a day designated as National COVID-19 Remembrance Day with events streamed throughout the country all day.

See the video and photos below:

WATCH: As the president remains in Walter Reed hospital with Covid-19, 20,000 chairs have been placed on the Ellipse to represent a fraction of the over 200,000 Americans who have died from the virus. 🎥: @EvyMages pic.twitter.com/3mcxuYG2xO — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) October 4, 2020

The group behind the tribute @CovidRemember has designated today National Covid-19 Remembrance Day. Events hosted by @_DionneWarwick will be streamed live throughout the day. 📸: @EvyMages pic.twitter.com/MPbiooxluo — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) October 4, 2020

