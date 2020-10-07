Accomplished physician begs White House to ‘just come clean’ on Trump’s health after offering ‘contradictory’ updates

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Dr. Ashish Jha responded to an update from President Trump’s doctors who said he’s been “symptom free” from coronavirus for 24-hours.

According to Jha, “all of this is very confusing.”

“I wish they would just come clean and explain what’s going on with the President,” he said, adding that the updates regarding Trump’s health are “certainly contradictory.”

“There was a lot of evasiveness over the weekend … and the failure to tell us when he [last tested negative for coronavirus] is confusing because, why are they keeping that?” he said. “It’s really important information, it would be helpful for contact tracing, letting people who might have been exposed.”

