Aides were worried as early as Wednesday that Trump could have COVID: report

President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis shocked the world on Friday — but some of the president’s aides were reportedly worried two days ago that he might be coming down with the disease.

According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, “some of Trump’s closest aides sensed on Wednesday that the president was feeling poorly” and seemed “exhausted.”

Although some aides chalked this up to fatigue from a tiring re-election campaign, Jacobs reports that “others began to worry he had the coronavirus.”

Bloomberg also reports that some White House aides were caught totally off guard by the president’s diagnosis and only learned about it when they woke up on Friday morning.

Additionally, sources tell Bloomberg that “only a very small circle of people knew” that presidential aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus and said that “senior staff hoped to keep that information private.”

While the president and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Friday morning that Vice President Mike Pence had tested negative for the disease.