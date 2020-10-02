Quantcast
Connect with us

Aides were worried as early as Wednesday that Trump could have COVID: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, addresses his remarks Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis shocked the world on Friday — but some of the president’s aides were reportedly worried two days ago that he might be coming down with the disease.

According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, “some of Trump’s closest aides sensed on Wednesday that the president was feeling poorly” and seemed “exhausted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although some aides chalked this up to fatigue from a tiring re-election campaign, Jacobs reports that “others began to worry he had the coronavirus.”

Bloomberg also reports that some White House aides were caught totally off guard by the president’s diagnosis and only learned about it when they woke up on Friday morning.

Additionally, sources tell Bloomberg that “only a very small circle of people knew” that presidential aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus and said that “senior staff hoped to keep that information private.”

While the president and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Friday morning that Vice President Mike Pence had tested negative for the disease.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Disaster’: White House panicked Trump COVID infection has ended his re-election hopes

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, the announcement from Donald Trump that he has tested positive for the coronavirus may be the death knell for his re-election bid with one White House insider calling the news a political "disaster."

As the presidential campaign enters the last few weeks, the inability for the president to get out and campaign due to being quarantined -- to say nothing should the 74-year old Trump become deathly ill from the virus -- has White House and campaign officials reeling at the prospect the election is already over.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s COVID-19 infection is a ‘vivid demonstration of incompetence’: CNN’s John Harwood

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Friday expressed condolences to President Donald Trump after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus -- but also said it showed that the president's recklessness had finally caught up with him.

Harwood started out by talking sympathetically about the dangers the president faces now that he's been infected.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

What if Mike Pence gets infected? White House COVID-19 outbreak could set off constitutional chaos

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian laid out the possible chain of events if Vice President Mike Pence also tests positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had been infected, along with senior adviser Hope Hicks, and Dilanian explained to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" what might happen if the White House outbreak spreads through the upper reaches of government.

"There's a sense this is a dire national security situation, perhaps even a crisis, at the same time," Dilanian said. "Unlike Boris Johnson, the president of the United States is the commander in chief of the world's most powerful military with the awesome nuclear force and he has a nuclear football at his disposal at all times, and he needs to be mentally and cognitively in full capacity to be able to make split decisions about national security threats to the United States."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE