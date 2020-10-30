Al Franken warns voters Mitch McConnell ‘is not as charming as he looks’ on HBO’s ‘Real Time’
Former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) showed off the sense of rumor that put him on “Saturday Night Live” during a Friday night appearance on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher.
The two politically-minded comedians had a fascinating debate on what would happen if President Donald Trump refuses to leave office on January 20, 2021.
Franken said that would be a good thing, as it would mean Trump lost and would be escorted from the premises. Maher, however, had far less faith in America’s institutions.
The two agreed to disagree on the topic.
Franken urged viewers to vote for Democrats in Senate races, warning that if Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) remains in power he would block everything a potential Joe Biden administration might try to accomplish.
“He’s not as charming as he looks,” Franken quipped.
Watch:
2020 Election
Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows committed campaign finance crimes: watchdog group
The government ethics watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a complaint on Friday accusing White House chief of staff Mark Meadows of campaign finance crimes for allegedly spending thousands of dollars in campaign funds on personal expenses, including clubs, gourmet cupcakes, a jeweler in Washington and lodging at the president's hotel.
2020 Election
Win or lose — Trump is about to unleash hell
With poll numbers staying put and the odds of a Joe Biden win in Tuesday's election looking good — possibly by a decisive margin — there's mounting dread about how Donald Trump will behave after a defeat. After all, Trump is a sociopathic narcissist with the emotional control of a — well, I won't insult toddlers with the comparison — and he lives in mortal terror of being viewed as a loser. He's already made clear that he will refuses to concede, no matter what, and he's grasping desperately for any way to get legal ballots thrown out so he can steal the election.
2020 Election
GOP senator offended LDS community after likening Trump to a ‘selfless’ Book of Mormon hero: report
Politics and religion are colliding out west after comments a Republican senator made while stumping for the president.
"Sen. Mike Lee drew criticism from members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this week after comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, a heroic and selfless figure in the Book of Mormon," The Arizona Republic reported Friday evening.
"To my Mormon friends, my Latter-day Saint friends, think of him as Captain Moroni," Lee (R-UT) said, pointing to Trump. "He seeks not power, but to pull it down. He seeks not the praise of the world or the ‘fake news,’ but he seeks the well-being and the peace of the American people."