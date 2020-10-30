Al Franken warns voters Mitch McConnell ‘is not as charming as he looks’ on HBO’s ‘Real Time’

Former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) showed off the sense of rumor that put him on “Saturday Night Live” during a Friday night appearance on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher.

The two politically-minded comedians had a fascinating debate on what would happen if President Donald Trump refuses to leave office on January 20, 2021.

Franken said that would be a good thing, as it would mean Trump lost and would be escorted from the premises. Maher, however, had far less faith in America’s institutions.

The two agreed to disagree on the topic.

Franken urged viewers to vote for Democrats in Senate races, warning that if Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) remains in power he would block everything a potential Joe Biden administration might try to accomplish.

“He’s not as charming as he looks,” Franken quipped.

