Alabama lieutenant governor who attacked mask order tests positive for COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth earlier this year attacked a statewide face mask order — and now he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The Washington Post reports that Ainsworth announced his positive test on Wednesday and said that he would quarantine for the next two weeks.

The 39-year-old Ainsworth revealed that he got tested after a member of his Sunday school church group came down with the virus, and he says that he is currently not experiencing any symptoms from the disease.

This past summer, Ainsworth challenged Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who is a fellow Republican, when she instituted a statewide mask mandate to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing are among the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19,” he wrote in a tweet this past July. “However, it’s an overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Michael Cohen: Donald Trump family will be big trouble when the ‘IRS gets their hands on them with all of the tax evasion’

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

During a chat with MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen revealed what he really thought about the president's sons - and their financial stakes.

"That's one of the ironies here, of course, is for all of the corruption and all of the kind of pettiness and the ways in which different people's fingers have been in different troughs, that it has been bad for the Trump business, right? The Trump family business in 2020, it seems to me, is in bad shape and that itself might create its own dangers and exposure in the person who is the president of the United States," Hayes told Cohen.

Expert details the secretive ‘shadow network’ behind America’s radical right for the past 40 years

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

ANNOUNCER: Welcome to Moyers on Democracy. What is the shadow network behind the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court? Who selected and groomed her for this moment? Who’s financing the campaign to get her confirmed? Who’s counting on her to side with President Trump if he’s losing the election and wants the Supreme Court to declare him the winner? For the answers, Bill Moyers talks to journalist and investigator Anne Nelson about her book: SHADOW NETWORK: MEDIA, MONEY, AND THE SECRET HUB OF THE RADICAL RIGHT. In it, she exposes the powerful and little-known Council for National Policy, the organization behind the conservative movement of the past 40 years – from Ronald Reagan’s secret war in Central America to their success in turning the Supreme Court into the Trump Court. Ms. Nelson has received the Livingston Award for her journalism and a Guggenheim Fellowship for historical research.  Here to talk with her is Bill Moyers.

2020 Election

GOP allies are asking where the cash-strapped Trump campaign’s money went: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign is facing a cash crunch with less than two weeks to go until election day, as recent filings with the Federal Elections Commission show Joe Biden's campaign has nearly $100 million more cash on hand than the president's campaign.

