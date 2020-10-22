Alabama lieutenant governor who attacked mask order tests positive for COVID-19

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth earlier this year attacked a statewide face mask order — and now he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The Washington Post reports that Ainsworth announced his positive test on Wednesday and said that he would quarantine for the next two weeks.

The 39-year-old Ainsworth revealed that he got tested after a member of his Sunday school church group came down with the virus, and he says that he is currently not experiencing any symptoms from the disease.

This past summer, Ainsworth challenged Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who is a fellow Republican, when she instituted a statewide mask mandate to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing are among the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19,” he wrote in a tweet this past July. “However, it’s an overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions.”