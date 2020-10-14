America will ‘not survive’ a second Trump term: Ex-Bush speechwriter
David Frum, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, is issuing a dire warning about the state of American democracy should President Donald Trump win a second term.
Writing in The Atlantic, Frum argues bluntly that America “wouldn’t survive” a second Trump term, even as the country is limping to the finish of his first term.
In fact, Frum believes that Trump has already proven that an American president can get away with discarding guardrails in place to keep him in check without suffering significant political consequences.
“Through the Trump years, institutions have failed again and again to check corruption, abuse of power, and even pro-Trump violence,” he writes. “As we near the 2020 vote, the Trump administration is attempting to cripple the Postal Service to alter the election’s outcome. The president has successfully refused to comply with subpoenas from congressional committees chaired by members of the opposing party. He has ignored ethics guidelines, junked rules on security clearances.”
Frum then documents how Trump has shamelessly abused his pardoning powers to save political allies from serving jail time, how he has abused government resources to personally enrich himself, and has even incited political violence without facing any pushback from Congress or the Supreme Court.
“The man the Founders dreaded entered the high office they created — and proceeded to abuse that office in just the ways they feared,” Frum warns. “Now that man is seeking a second term, which would be even more abusive and dangerous.”
2020 Election
Trump in trouble with Florida’s senior voters who are ‘turned off by him’
It isn't hard to understand why both Democrats and Republicans aggressively pursue older voters in Florida: they are the most likely to vote on Election Day, and the Sunshine State is full of retirees. President Donald Trump performed well among Florida's seniors (namely, white seniors) when he won the state in 2016, but in an article for The Guardian, reporter Richard Luscombe stresses that the 65-and-older demographic could be Trump's downfall in Florida in 2020.
2020 Election
Trump’s daily rallies reveal the staggering number of battleground states in play this election: analysis
President Donald Trump's back-to-back campaign rallies may appear to be a sign of strength since the president declared he has defeated COVID-19, but the rallies actual reveal more about the peril of his re-election campaign, according to multiple political strategists.
Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday after dismissing COVID-19 guidelines which require a full, 14-day quarantine. Over the next several days, he will be moving full steam ahead with scheduled visits to Iowa, Georgia, and Florida—states he won by sizable margins in 2016. In fact, no Democratic presidential candidate has managed to win the state of Georgia since Former President Bill Clinton was elected in 1992.
2020 Election
Being ‘lockstep’ with Trump and COVID haunts vulnerable Republicans — and control of the Senate is at stake
The week that Iowa reported its 90,000th confirmed case of COVID-19, Sen. Joni Ernst sat behind a plexiglass partition and told a debate audience watching from home what she thinks about masks.
“Even though they’re homemade, they work,” said Ernst, an Iowa Republican, showing off a mask emblazoned with the logo of Iowa State University, the largest university in the state.
But what about requiring people to wear masks when they cannot safely distance themselves? On that, she sided with the state’s Republican governor and President Donald Trump, contradicting evidence that states with mask mandates have seen bigger drops in coronavirus cases than those without: “We know that it doesn’t work,” she asserted about mandates.