Americans don’t want to share a beer with Trump — he’s ‘the drunk at the bar’ who ‘won’t shut up’: reporter
For decades, the cliché among American political journalists about presidential candidates’ appeal has been whether they seem like the kind of person with whom you’d want to share a beer.
Veteran Politico reporter Tim Alberta, however, thinks that this analogy will simply not work on President Donald Trump anymore because voters are just so tired of listening to him.
“Americans have been having a beer with Trump for the past four years — every morning, every afternoon, every evening,” Alberta writes. “He has made himself more accessible than any president in history, using the White House as a performance stage and Twitter as a real-time diary for all to read. Like the drunk at the bar, he won’t shut up.”
Alberta thinks that Trump’s willingness to speak off the cuff may have had some charm four years ago, but by now that charm seems to have worn off significantly.
“Americans are tired of having beers with Trump,” he writes. “His own supporters are tired of having beers with Trump. In hundreds of interviews this year with MAGA loyalists, I have noted only a handful in which the person did not, unsolicited, point to the president’s behavior as exhausting and inappropriate.”
Trump shouldn’t count on Republican voters to show up in droves on election day: Ex-RNC head
With two weeks left before election day, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele suggested Republicans who have not taken advantage of early or mail-in voting may end up staying home -- or voting for former Vice PresidentJoe Biden -- on November 3rd.
Steele, who is featured in a new Lincoln Project ad endorsing Biden (which can be seen below), appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss his decision to turn his back on his party and was asked if he is alone among GOP voters when it comes to flipping for the Democratic nominee.
"Look, it's a hard river to cross, it's tough for sure, particularly if you have been in that environment that that's what you have done," he admitted. "But you stop and ask yourself, well, what is it that matters? How do you explain to your children, 'yeah, we have a great 401(k),' but, you know, just ignore all of the behavior."
‘Believe what you see’: Dem senator explains how ‘Rudy Giuliani is effectively a Russian asset’
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Tuesday asserted that President Donald Trump's personal attorney is "effectively a Russian asset."
Murphy made the comments about Rudy Giuliani during an interview on CNN after the president's lawyer attempted to smear Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, by planting a story about alleged corruption in the New York Post.
"I can confirm that [Russia's] campaign of misinformation and propaganda and interference is bigger, is broader and is more problematic than it was in 2016," Murphy told CNN's Jim Sciutto. "The Russians this time around have decided to cultivate U.S. citizens as assets. They are attempting to spread their propaganda in the mainstream media."
