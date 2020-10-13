Quantcast
Connect with us

Amy Barrett finally hints at her real opinion of Roe v Wade as she gets grilled by Senator Klobuchar

Published

1 min ago

on

During Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing this Tuesday, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) question the SCOTUS nominee on how she defines “precedent” — or in regards to Roe vs Wade, “super-precedent.”

“How would you define super-precedent,” Barrett asked Klobuchar, who lobbed the question back to Barrett, saying, “I’m asking you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Okay — well, people use ‘super-precedent’ differently,” Barrett said. “The way that it’s used in the scholarship and the way I was using it in the article that you’re reading from was to define cases that are so well-settled that no political actors and no people seriously push for their overruling, and I’m answering a lot of questions about Roe, which I think indicates Roe doesn’t fall in that category, and scholars across the spectrum say that doesn’t mean that Roe should be overruled, but descriptively it does mean that it’s not a case that everyone has accepted and doesn’t call for its overruling.”

Klobuchar then asked if Barrett considers a case such as Brown vs Board of Education as super-precedent, why wouldn’t she apply the same standard to Roe vs Wade.

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Cable ‘accidentally cut’ leaving Virginia online voter registration portal unworkable — just hours before deadline

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Civil rights organizations on Tuesday vowed to make sure Virginia residents are able to vote in the November elections after—for the second time in a recent presidential election year—the state's online voter registration portal crashed.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law expressed outrage over reports that a fiber optic cable was severed near the state capital of Richmond, cutting access to online voter registration via the website and in local registrars' offices.

"This error is particularly astounding given that this same problem occurred at virtually the same time in 2016. It is astonishing that Virginia has not learned from failures of the not-so-distant past."—Kristen Clarke, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett refuses to say if ‘clear voter intimidation’ is illegal

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday declined to say whether voter intimidation is illegal despite the fact that it is outlawed by federal statutes.

During a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) noted that many states "have policies that make it harder for people to vote."

"That is what the stakes are," Klobuchar explained. "And that is why not having Justice Ginsburg on the court right now is so frightening to so many Americans out there and that is why we are asking you these questions about voting."

Klobuchar pointed to news that a contractor in Minnesota has begun recruiting poll watchers with military experience.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s the disturbing reason Republicans want to make Amy Coney Barrett’s religious beliefs off limits

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

The Senate Democrats avoided Monday the subject of religion. During the first day of Appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings, they focused on health care and how Donald Trump’s third nominee might rule after the US Supreme Court hears oral arguments next month on the Affordable Care Act. Avoiding religion was probably wise given the Republicans’ level of fake outrage over fake “religious bigotry.” The rest of us, however, don’t need to play along. Barrett’s Catholicism is fair game.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE