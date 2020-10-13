Quantcast
Connect with us

Amy Coney Barrett blasted for use of ‘sexual preference’: A ‘dogwhistle’ used ‘by anti-gay activists’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Amy Coney Barrett (Screen Grab)

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s responses during the first day of questioning in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing are being highly criticized. In just the first hour of questioning, Coney Barrett refused to tell Senators if she would overturn the Affordable Care Act, a woman’s right to abortion, or same-sex marriage.

But it was her responses to a question about discrimination that led many to express outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coney Barrett insisted she has never discriminated against LGBTQ people based on “sexual preference.”

The phrase itself is offensive to LGBTQ people. Aside from being outdated, and demonstrating Judge Coney Barrett’s views are antiquated, it is a term that makes clear those who use it believe being LGBTQ is a choice.

“The term ‘sexual preference’ is typically used to suggest that being lesbian, gay or bisexual is a choice and therefore can and should be ‘cured,'” according to GLAAD. “Sexual orientation is the accurate description of an individual’s enduring physical, romantic and/or emotional attraction to members of the same and/or opposite sex and is inclusive of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, as well as straight men and women.”

And as attorney and author Jill Filipovic notes, Judge Coney Barrett indeed has discriminated based on “sexual preference.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Attorneys Mark Joseph Stern and Sasha Samberg-Champion both link Judge Coney Barrett’s use of the offensive term to her ties to the anti-LGBTQ hate group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist Michelangelo Signorile sums up the case perfectly:

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how many are responding to Coney Barrett’s offensive remarks:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump continues his COVID-19 blunders as he resorts to pathetic ploys to shore up his sagging image

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Jackie Anklam realized that Donald Trump was failing the American people when her father died of complications of COVID-19 in a Michigan hospital that ran short of personal protective equipment (PPE) for its workers.

What outrages her more is that, several months later, Trump not only refuses to learn from his early blunders but blithely flouts the safety measures critical to slowing the virus.

Instead of leading the nation to safety, Trump downplays the pandemic for personal political gain and divides Americans when they most need to pull together.

“He doesn’t care about getting a grip on this. He doesn’t even care about giving it to someone,” said Anklam, noting Trump refused to wear a mask and defied social distancing requirements while health experts warned that such reckless behavior contributed to the rising death toll.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘No leadership’: Former Trump official details how difficult it was to protect America during the last 4 years — because of the ‘chaos’ president

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

A former Homeland Security official is speaking out about the difficulty she faced trying to protect the country while working in President Donald Trump's administration.

Elizabeth Neumann, former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, penned an op-ed that was published to USA Today on Tuesday morning. According to Neumann, Trump's erratic and combative behavior during the first presidential debate was nothing more than a glimpse into how he governs on a daily basis inside the White House.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s disgraced former physician attacks Biden’s ‘mental capacity’ in official campaign call

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Ronny Jackson, the disgraced former White House physician who is now running as a Republican for Congress in Texas, told reporters on Tuesday that Democratic nominee Joe Biden may lack the "mental capacity" to be president.

The Trump campaign over the last two weeks has toned down its efforts to paint the former vice president as senile after multiple polls show that Biden bested Trump in the first 2020 presidential debate.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE