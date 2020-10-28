Amy Coney Barrett ‘did not participate’ in SCOTUS rejection of GOP effort to block extended ballot deadline
Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the second attempt by Republicans in Pennsylvania to block the extension of a ballot deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Trump administration’s slowdown of the United States Postal Service.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court blocked the second attempt, The Economist court correspondent Steven Mazie reports.
“Justice Barrett did not participate in the consideration of this motion because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties’ filings,” the court’s Public Information Officer explained.
Barrett did not recuse herself from election-related cases, as she was urged during her confirmation hearings. Instead, she simply did not participate in this case.
BREAKING: Supreme Court *rejects* Pennsylvania Republicans’ second attempt to block extended ballot deadline.
Per the Public Information Office: "Justice Barrett did not participate in the consideration of this motion because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings."
