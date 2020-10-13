Amy Coney Barrett hearing confirms what we already know — she’s dangerous for democracy: analysis

Tuesday’s confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett left viewers with little left to ponder. If confirmed, Barrett would become the most ideological U.S. Supreme Court justice – to the right of even Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In an article for FiveThirtyEight, Perry Bacon, Jr. discussed Barrett’s noncommittal attitude on the subjects of Roe v. Wade, the Affordable Care Act, gun rights, recusing herself from the presidential election if elevated to the U.S. Supreme Court for a decision – or really anything in which she had to place her opinion on the line during the hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Barrett’s refusal to offer her views on virtually every issue wasn’t surprising — almost all judicial nominees from both parties do that,” Bacon wrote. “But that approach turned Tuesday’s hearings into … OK, I’ll just say it: a farce.”

Barrett was a a one-time clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia and described him as a role model. She subscribes to ideology of the conservative group called the Federalist Society and has issued numerous ultra-conservative rulings in her tenure as an appeals court judge.

“Her repeatedly implying that she is not sure how she would rule on some of these hot-button issues is misleading — even if it’s par for the course in present-day judicial confirmation processes,” Bacon wrote. Adding, “We left the hearing, therefore, largely where we began it in terms of our picture of what kind of justice Barrett might be: She would likely vote to further dismantle Obamacare, uphold abortion limits that would make it impossible to get an abortion in some states, invalidate most regulations on guns and back corporations over individuals in most legal matters.”

A poll published on Sept. 25 showed that most Americans want to wait until after the election to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.