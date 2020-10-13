Amy Coney Barrett hearing confirms what we already know — she’s dangerous for democracy: analysis
Tuesday’s confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett left viewers with little left to ponder. If confirmed, Barrett would become the most ideological U.S. Supreme Court justice – to the right of even Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
In an article for FiveThirtyEight, Perry Bacon, Jr. discussed Barrett’s noncommittal attitude on the subjects of Roe v. Wade, the Affordable Care Act, gun rights, recusing herself from the presidential election if elevated to the U.S. Supreme Court for a decision – or really anything in which she had to place her opinion on the line during the hearing.
“Barrett’s refusal to offer her views on virtually every issue wasn’t surprising — almost all judicial nominees from both parties do that,” Bacon wrote. “But that approach turned Tuesday’s hearings into … OK, I’ll just say it: a farce.”
Barrett was a a one-time clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia and described him as a role model. She subscribes to ideology of the conservative group called the Federalist Society and has issued numerous ultra-conservative rulings in her tenure as an appeals court judge.
“Her repeatedly implying that she is not sure how she would rule on some of these hot-button issues is misleading — even if it’s par for the course in present-day judicial confirmation processes,” Bacon wrote. Adding, “We left the hearing, therefore, largely where we began it in terms of our picture of what kind of justice Barrett might be: She would likely vote to further dismantle Obamacare, uphold abortion limits that would make it impossible to get an abortion in some states, invalidate most regulations on guns and back corporations over individuals in most legal matters.”
A poll published on Sept. 25 showed that most Americans want to wait until after the election to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.
Trump begs suburban women to stop loathing him: ‘Will you please like me?’
At his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed his collapsing poll numbers with suburban women — begging them outright to stop disliking him and be grateful that he repealed fair-housing regulations for them.
"I ask you to do me a favor. Suburban women: will you please like me?" said Trump. "Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, OK? The other thing: I don't have that much time to be that nice. You know, I can do it, but I gotta go quickly."
Trump is likely referring to his decision to axe the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, which incentivizes communities to ensure that affordable housing is available. There is no polling evidence that suburban voters oppose this rule; however, Trump has repeatedly touted his repeal of it in the hope that it will improve his numbers in the suburbs.
Trump retweets far-right conspiracy theory that Benghazi attack was staged to cover up Navy SEAL blood sacrifice
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump retweeted a bizarre anti-Biden conspiracy theory that Biden and Obama deliberately had Americans killed at the Benghazi consulate in 2012 to cover up a blood sacrifice of Navy SEALs, and the supposed fact that Osama bin Laden was never really taken out.
Hiden Biden and Obama may have had Seal Team 6 killed! EXPLOSIVE: CIA Whistleblower Exposes Biden’s Alleged Role with the Deaths of Seal Team- Claims to have Documented Proof. RETWEET!!! https://t.co/uA6VAjiw35
2020 Election
Lack of media literacy and numeracy skills driving COVID-19 conspiracy theories: report
The University of Cambridge released a new study wherein it revealed that one-third of respondents now believe COVID-19 was derived in a lab in Wuhan, China. Between 22 percent and 23 percent of people polled in the United States and the United Kingdom said they agreed. This theory has never been proven even though President Donald J. Trump continues to refer to the coronavirus as the "China virus."
"Cause it comes from China. It's not racist at all, no, not at all. It comes from China, that's why. I want to be accurate," Trump has said. "...I have great love for all of the people from our country, but as you know China tried to say at one point ... that it was caused by American soldiers. That can't happen. It's not gonna happen, not as long as I'm President. It comes from China."