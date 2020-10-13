Amy Coney Barrett says she will keep ‘open mind’ about Trump unilaterally delaying election
President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, on Tuesday said that she will keep an “open mind” when it comes to the president’s threat to unilaterally delay the November election.
At a Senate Judiciary hearing, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) noted that Trump had recently said that he wanted to delay the upcoming election due to dubious claims of voter fraud.
“Does the Constitution give the president of the United States the authority to unilaterally delay a general election under any circumstances?” Feinstein asked the nominee.
“Well, Senator, if that question ever came before me, I would need to hear arguments from the litigants and read briefs and consult with my law clerk and talk to my colleagues and go through the opinion writing process,” Barrett replied. “So, you know, if I give off-the-cuff answers then I would be basically a legal pundit and I don’t think we want judges to be legal pundits. I think we want judges who approach cases thoughtfully and with an open mind.”
Watch the video below from CBS.
2020 Election
Amy Coney Barrett says she will keep ‘open mind’ about Trump unilaterally delaying election
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, on Tuesday said that she will keep an "open mind" when it comes to the president's threat to unilaterally delay the November election.
At a Senate Judiciary hearing, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) noted that Trump had recently said that he wanted to delay the upcoming election due to dubious claims of voter fraud.
"Does the Constitution give the president of the United States the authority to unilaterally delay a general election under any circumstances?" Feinstein asked the nominee.
"Well, Senator, if that question ever came before me, I would need to hear arguments from the litigants and read briefs and consult with my law clerk and talk to my colleagues and go through the opinion writing process," Barrett replied. "So, you know, if I give off-the-cuff answers then I would be basically a legal pundit and I don't think we want judges to be legal pundits. I think we want judges who approach cases thoughtfully and with an open mind."
2020 Election
Trump’s incompetence is turning his losing campaign ‘into a party-killing, landslide defeat’: conservative columnist
On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin tore into the incompetence of GOP efforts to secure a second term for President Donald Trump — saying that the campaign was practically "doing Joe Biden's work for him."
"Trump gave up on negotiating a second covid-19 stimulus plan (then reversed course, but too late, it appears). As a result, he is not doing the one thing that could demonstrate that he cares about the lives of Americans and takes the pandemic seriously," wrote Rubin. "Trump also decided to try to ram through a Supreme Court justice at the last moment, thinking it would be a boost for his base. There is no sign it has done anything more to pump up his base (which gets narrower by the day), but it is underscoring Biden’s criticisms that Republicans are too willing to abuse power."
2020 Election
GOP in trouble in deep red Trump country as candidates struggle to reclaim House seats: report
Any hopes that Republicans had that they might reclaim House seats lost in the 2018 "blue wave" election, which led to the losing control of the chamber, are quickly dissipating three weeks before the election.
According to a report from Politico, Republicans went into the 2020 election hoping to pick up seats, figuring a strong economy under Donald Trump would held them challenge some of the 40 Democrats who were swept into office in previously Republican districts. But that was before the country was slammed by the coronavirus pandemic on Donald Trump's watch which has now put the president on the road to defeat.