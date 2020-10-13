Amy Coney Barrett watches in stunned silence as Kamala Harris blasts Senate Republicans
The Democratic Party nominee for vice president did not use her prosecutorial question skills during the beginning of her time questioning Judge Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearings on Tuesday.
Instead, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) lectured Republicans for choosing to prioritize Barrett’s confirmation over a coronavirus stimulus bill.
“I want to take a moment to talk with the American people about where we are,” and how we got there. “And how we got here.”
Harris also put her remarks on the Affordable Care Act in the context of COVID-19, blasting Republicans for seeking to overturn Obamacare during a pandemic.
Watch:
Trump attacks Cory Booker as ‘an empty suit’ and ‘total loser’ during Barrett hearings
In a Twitter rant Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump called Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) an "empty suit" and "total loser." Trump's slights stemmed from the second day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett U.S. Supreme Court hearing.
Trump tweeted, "How dare failed Presidential Candidate (1% and falling!)Cory Booker make false charges and statements about me in addressing Judge Barrett. Illegally, never even lived in Newark when he was Mayor. Guy is a total loser! I want better Healthcare for far less money, always protecting people with Pre-existing conditions. He has done nothing on Healthcare, cost or otherwise, or virtually anything else. An empty suit!!!"
Dominance or democracy? Authoritarian white masculinity as Trump and Pence’s political debate strategy
After the debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, commentators contrasted Pence’s reserved demeanor with the belligerence President Donald Trump exhibited in his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden the previous week.
NPR Congress editor Deirdre Walsh asserted that Pence’s debate style was an “almost polar opposite of the president’s.” New York Times conservative columnist Christopher Buskirk called Pence “calm, professional, competent and focused,” claiming that he was “in some sense the answer to every criticism leveled at Trump after the last debate.” The BBC’s Anthony Zurcher contended that Pence’s “typically calm and methodical style served as a steady counterpoint to Trump’s earlier aggression.”
Texas Republicans challenge curbside, drive-thru voting in Harris County
Hours before early voting began, the Texas Republican Party filed a new lawsuit Monday night challenging Harris County’s efforts to provide more voting options during the coronavirus pandemic, this time asking a court to limit curbside voting and halt the county's drive-thru voting programs.
State election law has long allowed voters with medical conditions to vote curbside. After they arrive at a polling location, a ballot is brought outside to them in their vehicle by an election worker. In addition to urging qualified voters to use the curbside option this year, Harris County also opened designated "drive-thru" polling locations for all voters, where poll workers hand people a voting machine through their car window after checking their photo identification.