Amy Coney Barrett watches in stunned silence as Kamala Harris blasts Senate Republicans

The Democratic Party nominee for vice president did not use her prosecutorial question skills during the beginning of her time questioning Judge Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearings on Tuesday.

Instead, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) lectured Republicans for choosing to prioritize Barrett’s confirmation over a coronavirus stimulus bill.

“I want to take a moment to talk with the American people about where we are,” and how we got there. “And how we got here.”

Harris also put her remarks on the Affordable Care Act in the context of COVID-19, blasting Republicans for seeking to overturn Obamacare during a pandemic.

Watch: