Anderson Cooper mocks Trump as ‘Covita’: ‘Don’t cry for him, just go and get tested’
CNN’s Anderson Cooper appeared visibly nonplussed by President Donald J. Trump’s recent showmanship on the balcony of the White House after his exit from Walter Reed Medical Center. The president immediately took off his mask at the peril of staffers and photographers in close proximity. When asked about the Trump’s health and COVID-19 status, doctors used the “HIPPA said I can’t give you that information” excuse, however, the answer seemed relative depending on the question and how it would impact Trump’s chances of winning re-election.
Cooper showed the clip wherein the Trump team of doctors stood by the statement, “HIPPA precludes me from going into too much depth. I am not at liberty to discuss” and had his own retort.
“The president does not wish those things to be discussed,” Cooper said. “That’s what he’s talking about when he says HIPPA. The president can clear this up any time by answering these questions or tell his doctor. Sure, but he chose to play a strong man on the balcony. This was last night standing on the balcony. Don’t cry for him, just go and get tested, reckless. That’s reckless. Returning from Walter Reed last night and the first thing he did was going inside and come into contact with people.”
Cooper added, “He told Americans they should not fear the virus that killed more than 210,000 people. They should not let it dominate their lives. Not only because the coronavirus killed more people in this country in this year alone. We also know it is a lie because he said so in February to Bob Woodward.”
Watch the video below.
Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have a debate’ if Trump is still positive for coronavirus
Former Vice President Joe Biden does not want to hold presidential debates with President Donald Trump is still infected with COVID-19.
"I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.
But speaking to reporters on the tarmac in Hagerstown, Trump said the debate should not occur if Trump is still positive with coronavirus.
Biden was asked if he would feel safe debating Trump.
“Well, uh, I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate," Biden replied.
Trump killed COVID talks after Mitch McConnell told him he’d never pass any deal Pelosi makes
It only took one day for President Donald J. Trump to become even nastier than before he contracted COVID-19, but that's exactly what happened when he turned his back on the American people in their most dire time of need. In a phone call with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Trump was reportedly told to stop negotiations with Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) because she was "stringing him along."
Then this tweet came from POTUS: “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."
Trump just torpedoed his best hope for re-election
Is President Donald Trump actively trying to lose the 2020 presidential election?
I don't actually believe that's what he's doing, but it would easy to get that impression.
On Tuesday afternoon, Trump effectively torpedoed the ongoing congressional negotiations for a second round of stimulus funds, which were likely his best hope of turning around his re-election chances:
Here's the background: House Democrats passed a massive $3 trillion package in May that would supplement the economic assistance of the CARES Act, which aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting recession. The Democrats' package included an additional round of direct payments to individuals and families, unemployment insurance funds, and aide to state and local governments struggling with reduced tax revenues. Republicans in control of the Senate, however, refused to pass the bill and decided to sit on their hands, only beginning to negotiate with the Democrats at the end of July when the CARES Act funds were drying up.