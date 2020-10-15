Anderson Cooper slams Trump for targeting Fauci at ‘bread and circuses’ rally: ‘The strategy of a weak little man’

On CNN Thursday, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tried to paint President Donald Trump as a leader on public health — and anchor Erin Burnett promptly brought him back down to earth.

"The president has always made clear that people should wear masks. He said it's patriotic to wear a mask. He also has said that it's very important that people take precautions and be safe," said Murtaugh. "But he also doesn't want us to get to a point in this country where we go back to another society wide shutdown, like Joe Biden said he would consider if he were president."

"Let me just say this," said Burnett. "It comes back to what Chris Christie had to say and Ben Sasse today. It comes back to how the president led on this. Chris Christie says, 'We have not treated Americans as adults.' Ben Sasse, on a call with thousands of constituents, says of the president of the United States, 'I don't think the way he's led through COVID has been reasonable or responsible or right.' This is pretty damning, because it's coming from your own party. And Chris Christie was in the debate room with the president, right? There's no one who has been more central to his debate prep and hiss re-election than Christie."