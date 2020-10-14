‘Another lie’: Epidemiologist dismantles Trump claim that America is ’rounding the corner’ on COVID

President Donald Trump is still trying to spin happy talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic, even though infections have now surged back to an average of more than 50,000 per day.
But Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told CNN’s John King on Wednesday that the president is simply not telling the truth about the deadly pandemic that so far has killed more than 216,000 Americans.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The president says we are rounding the final turn,” King asked Adalja. “Not true, correct?”
“Absolutely not true,” the doctor replied. “It is another lie. We’re not rounding any corner, we’re just getting worse.”
He then explained how epidemiologists have argued for months now that infections from the novel coronavirus were likely to increase significantly in the fall and winter, as people spend more time indoors where the virus spreads more easily.
“We have to fix these problems or we’ll tip to have unacceptable number of deaths, cases,” he said. “We’re already hearing about field hospitals set up in Wisconsin. We can’t move forward without a plan or we’re going to be trapped in this kind of pandemic hell forever.”
Watch the video below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Wisconsin bar owner Mark Schultz, 64, is in the ICU with COVID-19 after hosting Donald Trump, Jr. at his establishment last March.
"I don’t worry much about me, but I got a 10-year-old son and my fiancée — that’s all I care about," he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via phone in between coughing and struggles with shortened breath. "My family is all at home. They are all worried about me. I don’t want them to worry about me... I don’t want them to go through this. I hope I get to go home."
Yet another Republican has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan, Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, posted that earlier in the day, he "was expected to appear with" Vice President Mike Pence but added: "While taking part in offsite testing protocols, I took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19."
The GOP congressman noted, "I am awaiting the results of a PCR test, and I am self-isolating until I have confirmed results."
The 51-year-old Huizenga, who served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2003-2009, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 and is now a member of the House Financial Services Committee.
In an interview with Newsmax TV that will air Wednesday night on "Greg Kelly Reports," President Donald J. Trump is refusing to confirm whether Attorney General William Barr will remain in his position should he manage a second term win.
Trump reportedly said, it's "too early" to determine his staffing question surrounding Barr and added, "I'm not happy with all of the evidence I have, I can tell you that. I'm not happy."
The "I'm not happy" comment stemmed from a report earlier Wednesday in which U.S. Attorney John Bash found no wrongdoing regarding the Russia probe involing the Obama administration.