‘Another lie’: Epidemiologist dismantles Trump claim that America is ’rounding the corner’ on COVID

Published

2 hours ago

on

(AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI)

President Donald Trump is still trying to spin happy talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic, even though infections have now surged back to an average of more than 50,000 per day.

But Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told CNN’s John King on Wednesday that the president is simply not telling the truth about the deadly pandemic that so far has killed more than 216,000 Americans.

“The president says we are rounding the final turn,” King asked Adalja. “Not true, correct?”

“Absolutely not true,” the doctor replied. “It is another lie. We’re not rounding any corner, we’re just getting worse.”

He then explained how epidemiologists have argued for months now that infections from the novel coronavirus were likely to increase significantly in the fall and winter, as people spend more time indoors where the virus spreads more easily.

“We have to fix these problems or we’ll tip to have unacceptable number of deaths, cases,” he said. “We’re already hearing about field hospitals set up in Wisconsin. We can’t move forward without a plan or we’re going to be trapped in this kind of pandemic hell forever.”

Watch the video below.

