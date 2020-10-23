Another super-spreader event? Melania Trump announces White House Halloween party
Just weeks after President Donald Trump hosted a White House Rose Garden “super-spreader” event to celebrate the nomination of his third Supreme Court justice that led to at least 34 COVID-19 infections First Lady Melania Trump has announced she will hold the annual White House Halloween party this weekend.
“On Sunday, October 25, 2020, the White House grounds will open to ghosts, fairies, superheroes, tiny goblins and other costumed trick-or-treaters as celebrations commence for the Trump Administration’s fourth annual Halloween festivities at the White House,” the First Lady wrote on the White House blog Friday. “Gates will open to frontline workers, military families and schoolchildren, accompanied by their parents, from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM.”
Melania Trump infamously complained about organizing the White House Christmas decorations and said of migrant children separated from their parents, “Give me a f**king break.”
The First Lady, the President, and their son Barron recently recovered from coronavirus.
The blog post for Sunday’s Halloween celebration says “Social distancing measures will be in place,” and everyone over the age of two will be required to wear a face covering, in addition to any Halloween masks.
COVID-19
Another super-spreader event? Melania Trump announces White House Halloween party
Just weeks after President Donald Trump hosted a White House Rose Garden "super-spreader" event to celebrate the nomination of his third Supreme Court justice that led to at least 34 COVID-19 infections First Lady Melania Trump has announced she will hold the annual White House Halloween party this weekend.
"On Sunday, October 25, 2020, the White House grounds will open to ghosts, fairies, superheroes, tiny goblins and other costumed trick-or-treaters as celebrations commence for the Trump Administration’s fourth annual Halloween festivities at the White House," the First Lady wrote on the White House blog Friday. "Gates will open to frontline workers, military families and schoolchildren, accompanied by their parents, from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM."
2020 Election
Trump’s last-gasp debate stunt ‘fizzled’ and was a huge flop: report
According to a report from Politico's Ryan Lizza, Donald Trump attempt to make headlines and disrupt the last debate with a new revelation about Hunter Biden landed with a thud because his surprise guest had nothing to offer to the press.
Noting the president has been successful in the past about changing the focus of a rapidly-changing news cycle by ginning up new controversies, the president, with the help of his handlers, hyped up an appearance by a former Hunter Biden business partner, Tony Bobulinski, that ended up be long on accusations -- but short on particulars.
COVID-19
Sweden sticks to its guns as COVID cases rise
Sweden is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections and introducing targeted measures, but the country that famously refused to lock down is sticking to its guns and insisting coercive methods are not the way to go.
After two months of declining cases in July and August, Sweden has seen infections rise steadily since mid-September.
But while many European countries are again introducing draconian measures like partial lockdowns or curfews to curb the spread of the virus, Sweden -- which has recorded 5,930 Covid-related deaths, one of Europe's highest per capita death tolls -- is just adjusting its softer approach with targeted tweaks.