Antarctic Peninsula at warmest in decades: study
The year 2020 is the hottest in the Antarctic Peninsula in the past three decades, a study by the University of Santiago de Chile out Friday found.
Between January and August, temperatures reached between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius (35.6 and 37.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on the peninsula, which is the northernmost part of mainland Antarctica, according to researchers at the Chilean Air Force’s Frei Base on King George Island.
Those temperatures are “more than 2 degrees Celsius over typical values,” climatologist Raul Cordero said in a statement released by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH).
“In the far northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, the average maximum temperature so far this year has been above 0 degrees. This had not happened for 31 years,” Cordero added.
He called that fact “alarming,” since it could indicate that the rapid rate of ocean warming observed in the area at the end of the 20th century is resuming.
The high Southern Hemisphere winter temperatures are in contrast, however, with those registered between August and September, which reached -16.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1970.
The Antarctic Peninsula is the northernmost part of Antarctica, where there are scientific and military bases from several countries, including Argentina, Chile and Britain.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Mayhem at the White House: Trump’s COVID diagnosis exposes a simmering recklessness and chaos
President Donald Trump is now battling symptoms of COVID-19. But instead of his positive diagnosis signaling a warning for White House staff members, the series of events that have transpired this week have only further exposed the Trump administration's carelessness and chaotic pandemic response.
As more reports begin circulating about the president's condition, additional details about his busy week are also coming to the light. Even after the White House learned Trump adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus, the president still opted to move forward with his public schedule on Thursday
Latest Headlines
Clint Eastwood prepares for new film and role: US media
Los Angeles (AFP) - Clint Eastwood, 90, will direct and star in a new film, "Cry Macho", US media reported Friday.It is unclear when filming will begin but Eastwood has already started scouting shooting locations, entertainment news site Deadline reported.The screenplay for "Cry Macho" -- which has not been officially given the go-ahead by Warner Bros -- was written by N. Richard Nash, author of the 1970 novel of the same name. Scriptwriter Nick Schenk, who worked with Eastwood on "Gran Torino" (2008) and "The Mule" (2018), is also reported to be involved.The story is about a one-time rodeo st... (more…)
2020 Election
Biden, once mocked by Trump, now the only man on campaign trail
Grand Rapids (United States) (AFP) - For months Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for his cautious campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic.But with the president in quarantine from Friday after testing positive for Covid-19, his Trump train derailed for now, Democratic challenger Biden has the stage to himself one month before Election Day.It is too soon to predict how Trump's diagnosis could impact the White House race, already the most turbulent US presidential battle of modern times and one repeatedly upended by history-making events.But the irony of the latest twist in the septuagenarian s... (more…)