Anti-Murdoch petition wins record support in Australia
A petition demanding an inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s dominance of Australian news media has garnered a record 420,000 signatures, overtaking a previous appeal focused on climate change.
The online petition was launched on October 12 by former Labor prime minister Kevin Rudd, a frequent target of newspapers controlled by Murdoch’s News Corp.
By Friday, the call for a Royal Commission of inquiry into the impact of the group on media diversity had been signed 420,695 times on the national parliament’s e-petition web page.
That eclipsed the previous record for an e-petition of 404,538 signatures garnered by a 2019 call for the government to declare a climate emergency.
The petition can still be signed until November 5, when it will be submitted to parliament.
Signatories included another former prime minister — one from the other end of the political spectrum, the Liberal Malcolm Turnbull, who was ousted by hardline conservatives in a 2018 party coup supported by the Murdoch press.
The Australian arm of Murdoch’s New York-headquartered News Corp is the country’s largest media organization, owning papers in nearly every major city as well as cable television networks and magazines.
In launching the petition, Rudd decried the group as a “cancer on our democracy” that operated an effective “monopoly” over Australia’s press.
“This power is routinely used to attack opponents in business and politics by blending editorial opinion with news reporting,” the petition states.
“These facts chill free speech and undermine public debate.”
Rudd, who was prime minister from 2007-2010 and briefly in 2013, has long been critical of what he says is the media organization’s “vicious” campaigning for the political right.
“There’s no such thing as a level playing field anymore,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.
Despite the petition’s record number of signatories, its demand for a royal commission is unlikely to be acted upon by the conservative government, which generally enjoys strong support from the Murdoch press.
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘attempted purge’ of late ballots could screw over military voters: CNN’s John Avlon
CNN's John Avlon on Friday explained how President Donald Trump's attempts to stop late-arriving ballots from being counted could screw over the same military voters who largely backed him four years ago.
During one of his "Reality Check" segments, Avlon cited the president's recent remarks about how he hoped the Supreme Court would cut off counting ballots on the day after election day.
"Hopefully, the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after November 3rd to count ballots, that won't be allowed by the various courts," the president said this week.
Avlon, however, argued that this could backfire on the president.
2020 Election
‘Mind-blowing’: Experts stunned by 3 AM Trump tweets threatening Supreme Court Justices
President Donald Trump in the middle of the night launched a 45 minute Twitter tantrum that ended with an attack on the Supreme Court's justices, one-third of whom he placed on the bench.
Trump clearly was furious about a recent ruling handed down by eight of the now-nine justices. The Court ruled that Pennsylvania and North Carolina can accept absentee ballots after Election Day.
The president went ballistic, threatening the nation's top jurists.
2020 Election
‘I’ve got a jail cell’: Trump and his ‘goons’ threatened with arrest by angry Philly DA if they disrupt Election Day
In a very blunt warning on CNN on Friday morning, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner served notice to Donald Trump that a jail cell awaits him if he keeps encouraging his rabid followers to interfere with voters on Election Day.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Krasner was asked about a tweet he directed at the president this past week and what message he was trying to send to Trump when he wrote, "I've got something for you."
"That means I've got a jail cell and I've got criminal charges and you can stand in front of a Philadelphia jury, which, by the way, is a diverse jury, and you can explain why you thought it was okay to come to Philly and steal our votes. This is the birthplace of democracy and we are not doing this -- wannabe fascists stay home," Krasner explained.