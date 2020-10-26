Arabs favor Biden over Trump in US election: poll
Democratic nominee Joe Biden substantially leads his Republican opponent Donald Trump as the Arab world’s preferred candidate in next month’s US presidential candidate, an opinion poll indicated Sunday.
Out of 3,097 people polled across 18 Middle East and North African countries, around 39 percent favoured Biden while only 12 percent opted for Trump, according to the survey carried out by British pollster YouGov and commissioned by Saudi daily Arab News.
“When asked which candidate would be better for the Arab World if elected president, most believe that neither candidate (49 percent) would fulfil such a description, yet Biden is still considered a better option to Trump,” the survey said.
The November 3 election, in which incumbent Trump is fighting to secure a second term in office, is being closely watched across the Arab world, where the United States plays a key role.
Trump is widely seen as the preferred candidate among a slew of Arab governments, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, for an array of reasons including his tough stance against their regional rival Iran.
In contrast to his predecessor Barack Obama, Trump also staunchly backed Arab rulers, including Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the face of serious allegations of human rights abuse.
But the poll reflects a different public opinion.
“If the Arab world were choosing the next president, Biden would win by a landslide,” YouGov’s chief Stephan Shakespeare told AFP.
“But that’s partly because they don’t know much about Biden — only half say they have heard of them, while nearly everyone has heard of Trump.”
Should Biden win, some 58 percent of Arabs said he “must distance himself from the Obama administration policies.”
Biden served as vice president in the Obama administration.
Trump won some support in the poll for scrapping an Obama-era nuclear agreement with Tehran and imposing strict sanctions against the Iranian regime, but only 17 percent Arabs felt his stance would made the region safer.
The poll suggested Trump’s 2017 decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem proved overwhelmingly unpopular, with 89 percent of Arabs opposing it.
The poll listed youth empowerment, the Arab-Israeli conflict and the global coronavirus pandemic among the top three concerns Arabs would like the next US president to focus on.
Despite setbacks, Russia still leans towards Trump: analysts
Despite failing to realise the Kremlin's hopes of spearheading a new era in US-Russia ties, President Donald Trump is still Moscow's preferred candidate in the US election over his rival Joe Biden, analysts say.
Russia had high hopes for Trump when he was elected in 2016, at a time its relations with the West were swiftly deteriorating under the presidency of Barack Obama.
According to US intelligence, Moscow went as far as boosting Trump's campaign, in particular by launching hacking attacks against the Democratic Party.
And on Wednesday, the US director of national intelligence accused Russia and Iran of obtaining US voter information and taking actions to influence public opinion in next month's vote -- accusations the Kremlin dismissed as "completely groundless."
HBO’s John Oliver debunks the Hunter Biden conspiracy theory — with epic dunk on Rudy Giuliani
John Oliver broke down all the catastrophes plaguing President Donald Trump 2020 re-election campaign, with a special focus on the efforts led by Rudy Giuliani to spread conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.
On HBO's "Last Week Tonight" on Sunday, Oliver looked at the efforts to smear Joe Biden over his son Hunter.
"If you're trying to figure out what the f*ck they're talking about there," he said, referring to the Fox News view, "it revolves around emails and text messages supposedly recovered from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden."
"But there are a lot of red flags here," Oliver noted. "Including the fact the NY Post story that broke it was reportedly written mostly a staff reporter who refused to put his name on it and the laptop's conduit to the press is Rudy Giuliani, who intelligence officials flagged last year to be the target of a Russian intelligence operation to feed misinformation to Trump."
‘Trump continued his dishonesty blitz’: CNN calls out the president — and lists his 60 Minutes lies
President Donald Trump was called out by CNN for misleading voters during his contentious "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday evening on CBS.
"President Donald Trump continued his dishonesty blitz in an interview with Lesley Stahl of '60 Minutes.' An edited version of the interview aired on CBS Sunday night. Trump released the full 38-minute interview on Facebook on Thursday, pre-empting the network because he said he was unhappy with Stahl's questioning," CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale reported after the interview aired.
"Despite Stahl's persistent efforts to challenge him, Trump made false or misleading claims about several topics on which he has been frequently deceptive in recent months -- most notably the coronavirus pandemic," he explained. "We counted at least 16 false or misleading claims in the extended footage Trump posted, 10 of them pandemic-related."