Are the dead ‘blessed’? Critics shocked by ‘used car salesman’ Trump’s ‘weird Oompa Loompa video’
In a new video from the Rose Garden at the White House, a very orange President Donald J. Trump appeared out of breath and a bit disoriented. “Perhaps you recognize me, it’s your favorite president!” he started. And then it continued to go downhill from there.
A tweet by The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman cast doubt on whether the video was actually shot Wednesday at all considering the splicing and strange time-keeping by the president himself.
“I got back a day ago from Walter Reed Medical Center — I spent four days there and didn’t have to, I could’ve stayed at the White House,” Trump said.
Except for the fact that Trump returned to the White House on Monday, which would have been two days ago.
He was supposed to have released a tape yesterday. https://t.co/y2AKYXs2Hp
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 7, 2020
Referring to COVID-19 once again as the “China Virus,” Trump didn’t stop there.
“This was China’s fault! They are going to pay a big price,” he said.
And now, the people have spoken – or tweeted, as the case may be.
China is going to pay for the medicine. Just like Mexico paid for the wall. https://t.co/vKh9xOIVyK
— Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) October 7, 2020
"I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise."
On behalf of the 210K DEAD and 8-MILLION INFECTED…Fuck You. No, seriously, fuck you. No I mean it…fuck you. And in case that wasn't clear, fuck you…#Trump #Covid19 #coronavirus https://t.co/ejc2k1LYrn
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 7, 2020
There's a reason Trump's face looks fatter than ever in that weird Oompa Loompa video he just posted: it's a side effect of the dexamethasone. It's going to keep altering his appearance, and he's not going to be able to hide it with additional makeup as the week goes on.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 7, 2020
The person this video is not a gift for is Pence. https://t.co/PJUQUt3Cvd
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 7, 2020
You don’t look or sound well. Maybe take a couple weeks off?
You don’t work. Twitter and FOX News will be OK without you https://t.co/lPsCN5X0Ps
— Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) October 7, 2020
#TrumpHasCovid #WhiteHouse #TrumpVirusDeathToll211K pic.twitter.com/bId4aYEajM
— Mark M (@macnuke) October 7, 2020
Add green hair and a cute outfit and you have an Oompa Loompa. pic.twitter.com/xPC2909Fdd
— TheMix (@TheMix30961065) October 7, 2020
From our friends @MeidasTouch @realDonaldTrump @lincoln. Donald, the people are laughing at you. You think you look like a leader? You are an OOMPA LOOMPA https://t.co/egUrdZurdg
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020
oompa loompa is trending 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jEzretf4jY
— Catawampus (@pure_fox3) October 7, 2020
Straight screengrab from Trump’s video released moments ago.
He appears to have developed a secondary case of Oompa Loompa Disease. pic.twitter.com/lb25PIrm0l
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 7, 2020
I'm dying here 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9QgXo9aUc4
— Kaycee ⚢ Nightfire (@KcNightfire) October 7, 2020
Trump should edit out the massive Adderall chunk that flies out of his nose around 3:12 mark. @realDonaldTrump
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) October 7, 2020
https://twitter.com/Fuzzy_Fuzzbutt/status/1313962234264064001?s=20
Kids you can learn from this. Don’t mix manic improv with high powered steroids. #TrumpHasCovid #COVIDIOTS #WhiteHouse #GoodLuck https://t.co/1epzTbaIf3
— The Man in the Medium Castle (@TheMediumCastle) October 7, 2020
The #WhiteHouse be like: pic.twitter.com/37zTwhSnk3
— Shootpaint (@Shootpaint2) October 7, 2020
Trump's make-up has been applied heavier than it's ever been for today's video.
Moreover, this image (screengrab from the original video) is deliberately blurred by the videographer.
Trump doesn't want us to see details.#Regeneron #Trump #Orange pic.twitter.com/DLrXfD8U3i
— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) October 7, 2020
Would any of the 211,000 dead Americans or their families consider themselves "blessed?"https://t.co/Jrrcg0NSkC
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 7, 2020
Trump called the Regeneron cocktail a "cure, " then he said he would make it free without saying how that would even be possible.
We basically elected a used car salesman.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 7, 2020
What's with the sudden cut at 1m:50s?
If would be different if this has been gradual frame change but it was instant,
Plus your hands don't sync up.
Your mouth says one thing, you notice trouble breathing and cut in the video say something else. pic.twitter.com/vnV170oVJM
— Chris Edward (@IAMChrisEdward) October 7, 2020
Trump keeps saying in his new Twitter video that doctors "gave me Regeneron. It's called Regeneron." That's the name of the company, not a medicine. He also calls the treatment a "cure." That's a lie.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 7, 2020
As Trump touts Regeneron as a “cure” in his latest video while saying it’ll be free for everyone (without explaining how)— The CEO is a member at Trump's golf club and his co. received $450 million in gov funding in July. Trump also recently owned shares.https://t.co/QHWZtgR4hu
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 7, 2020
Regeneron Shares Jump After Trump Calls COVID Antibody "A Cure" #PoliticalViews #Whitehouse #Political https://t.co/kXU7ofEjf2
— Presidential News Network (@POTUSNetwork) October 7, 2020
. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/vghtRs7DQ0
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 7, 2020
