As Biden surges in polls, Fox Business host explains why a ‘blowout win’ will be ‘good for Wall Street’
Fox Business host Stuart Varney reflected on Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s surging lead in the polls and speculated that a “blowout win” against President Donald Trump would be “good for Wall Street.”
As Trump was recovering from a COVID-19 infection at Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, Varney found some good news in an improving stock market.
“This is on the fact that if there is a Biden presidency — I know taxes will go up — but also you’ll get stimulus and hopefully some more spending by consumers,” correspondent Susan Li explained on Varney’s Fox Business program.
“That’s coming out a lot today,” Varney agreed. “Okay, you get Biden winning the White House and if the Democrats take back the Senate, yes, that eventually means tax increases but in the immediate future it means a massive increase in government spending. Because that’s what they’re going to do. And that will be good for Wall Street.”
“Exactly,” Li agreed. “And also the fact that there might not be a prolonged, shall we say, election uncertainty. That’s also good for the markets as well.”
“Well, if it was a blowout win for either side, that does give you a result much quicker,” Varney added. “So you’ve got a lot of positives actually. The stimulus is still on the table. It ain’t out of bounds yet. Possibility of real stimulus if the Democrats take the Senate. And that will be gigantic.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
2020 Election
CNN: ‘The West Wing is effectively shut down now’
CNN correspondents reported on Monday that the spread of coronavirus at the White House has left the West Wing "effectively shut down."
The news of the dire situation at the White House came after Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and at least two other staffers tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
"The West Wing is effectively shut down now," CNN's Brianna Keilar reported. "The coronavirus outbreak at the White House got worse. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two of her aides reveal that they have tested positive."
White House correspondent Jim Acosta offered additional details.
2020 Election
The Lincoln Project uses leaked recording to slam GOP senator in brutal new ad
A new ad went live on The Lincoln Project Monday that exposed Senator Dan Sullivan’s (R-AK) "extensive ties to the special interest group responsible for the controversial Pebble Mine."
In the ad, Pebble Mine executives discuss their power and control over Sullivan.
“Dan Sullivan has shown Alaskans where his loyalties lie,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “Alaskans deserve a Senator who will listen to their concerns and will act in their best interest, not special interest. Dan Sullivan doesn’t represent Alaska’s values.”
2020 Election
Trump has clearly ordered his personal doctors lie to the nation about his COVID-19 condition
This is not Reality TV. This is reality.
Donald Trump, the most powerful man in the world, has become infected with a deadly virus. He has spent the weekend receiving an emergency medical regimen ingesting him with more drugs than an 80s rock star. These include steroids, widely known for their mood-altering behavior.
Trump has clearly demanded that his doctors lie to the nation and world about his treatment, which they have done. He just ordered up America’s first-ever photo-op motorcade ride-- empirically endangering the health and lives of Secret Service officers-- in a macabre display that made pen pal Kim Jong Un blush. Maybe this is just Trump being Trump, but we truly don’t know that for certain. So, we wait.