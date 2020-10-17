As Biden threatens in Georgia, Trump aims to turn out rural voters
MACON, Ga. — Racing to squeeze more support from heavily Republican rural areas, President Donald Trump promised a “red wave” would crush Democrats in November and touted his administration’s agricultural programs at an outdoor rally that underscored Georgia’s tight race for the White House.Throughout his Friday speech to more than 1,000 supporters packing a Macon airport, Trump said he had no doubt Georgia would remain in the GOP column in November, despite polls showing Joe Biden threatening to become the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.The president sprinkled his remarks with s…
Biden or Trump? Autoworkers back their guy
FLINT, Mich. — Inside General Motors Co.’s Flint Assembly plant, autoworkers are staking out both sides of the aisle — a reflection of the political division cleaving the Michigan electorate less than 20 days before the election.Richard Incrocci says he loves his union as he stands in the parking lot of the United Auto Workers Local 598 hall that proudly displays Biden/Harris signs out front. So does his co-worker Lori Welch.But they are divided over who should sit in the Oval Office the next four years, who could lead the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, who’s best equipped to st... (more…)
BUSTED: Lindsey Graham-supporting PAC received massive $250,000 donation from Oracle founder as TikTok deal was closing
According to a report from the Verge, a PAC supporting the re-election of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is the fight for his political life, was gifted with a $250,000 donation from the founder of Oracle as the high profile sale of TikTok was being concluded.
Graham who is locked up in a tie with Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison has come up woefully short when it comes to donations and has taken to making appearances on Fox News to beg for financial support to hold onto his seat.
Trump’s future depends on this election: See the legal domino effect his family faces if he loses
If President Donald Trump loses the upcoming presidential election, he could be faced with an avalanche of legal problems since he will no longer have the Presidential Privilege Against Prosecution.
By losing the election, Trump would be considered a private citizen which would make him more vulnerable to a string of investigations—both individually and through his businesses— due to ongoing speculation of fraud and possible tax evasion. The New York Times' latest bombshell report on Trump's long-concealed tax returns has also raised more questions about the his finances and the amount of debt he possibly owes.