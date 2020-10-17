Atlantic system likely to develop in next 5 days: hurricane center
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new system in the mid Atlantic that has increased odds of development while anticipating a second system to appear in the southwestern Caribbean.The first, a broad non-tropical low pressure system, became better organized during the day on Friday and is located about 550 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, according to the 8 p.m. update from the hurricane center.Forecasters expect the system to develop into a subtropical depression to the southeast of Bermuda in the next few days. The system has a 60% chance of developing into …
2020 Election
Biden-Harris not quite all-in in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — On MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” on Wednesday night, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris revealed that she was about to launch an in-person campaign swing across some crucial electoral terrain.“I’m going to be in North Carolina and Ohio and Pennsylvania and, I think, Texas,” Harris said.Harris thought correctly. Texas was on her itinerary for this weekend, much to the delight of Texas Democrats, who would love for their state, in recent decades the cornerstone of the Republican electoral majority, to be viewed and treated by its national ticket as the biggest ba... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Former Rep. Duncan Hunter to serve sentence at West Texas prison camp
SAN DIEGO — Former Rep. Duncan Hunter will serve his 11-month sentence for conspiring to misuse campaign funds at a West Texas prison camp, his attorney said Friday.Hunter is scheduled to report to Federal Correctional Institute La Tuna on Jan. 4. The prison is in the El Paso suburb of Anthony, on the Texas-New Mexico state line. He will serve in its adjacent minimum-security satellite camp, according to CQ Roll Call.Hunter’s attorney, Devin Burstein, on Friday confirmed the report that Hunter had been assigned to the facility.Hunter fought a 60-count indictment for more than a year before ple... (more…)
2020 Election
As Biden threatens in Georgia, Trump aims to turn out rural voters
MACON, Ga. — Racing to squeeze more support from heavily Republican rural areas, President Donald Trump promised a “red wave” would crush Democrats in November and touted his administration’s agricultural programs at an outdoor rally that underscored Georgia’s tight race for the White House.Throughout his Friday speech to more than 1,000 supporters packing a Macon airport, Trump said he had no doubt Georgia would remain in the GOP column in November, despite polls showing Joe Biden threatening to become the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.The president sprinkled his remarks with s... (more…)