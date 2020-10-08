Quantcast
'Babbling' Trump mocked for fake White House background in 'proof of life' video promising free COVID 'cure' to seniors

A desperate President Donald Trump has released what effectively is a campaign video apparently paid for by the taxpayers, promising America’s senior citizens a free coronavirus “cure” while he stands in front of a green screen faking a White House backdrop.

There is no cure for coronavirus. The highly-experimental treatment President Trump is receiving is available to only him and possibly nine other people across the country. The President also does not mention one of the drugs he’s taking was created with stem cells.

Trump’s focus has been on trying to convince Americans he is not sick, yet in the video he admits he was “very sick” before being sent to Walter Reed. He also never mentions the words “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” in the video.

The president is losing seniors to Joe Biden by double digits.

“Among survey respondents 65-years-and-older, CNN found 60% of voters in favor of Biden and only 39% in favor of Trump. NBC found that seniors backed Biden 62-35 against Trump,” Axios reports this week.

“So, to my favorite people in the world. The seniors, I’m a senior I know you don’t know that nobody knows that. Maybe you don’t have to tell them, but I’m a senior. We are making tremendous progress with this horrible disease that was sent over by China. China will pay a big price for what they did to the world and to us. But we have medicines right now and I call them a cure I went into the hospital a week ago was very sick. And I took this medicine, and it was incredible. It was incredible. I could have walked out the following day, sooner,” Trump says.

“And this medicine in particular one medicine was unbelievable. You’re going to get the same medicine, you’re going to get it free no charge. And we’re going to get it to you soon. And the nice part is it’s made by a number of companies it’s totally safe, but it’s powerful against this disease.”

Trump goes on to attack Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Here’s what many are saying:

