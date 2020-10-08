‘Babbling’ Trump mocked for fake White House background in ‘proof of life’ video promising free COVID ‘cure’ to seniors
A desperate President Donald Trump has released what effectively is a campaign video apparently paid for by the taxpayers, promising America’s senior citizens a free coronavirus “cure” while he stands in front of a green screen faking a White House backdrop.
There is no cure for coronavirus. The highly-experimental treatment President Trump is receiving is available to only him and possibly nine other people across the country. The President also does not mention one of the drugs he’s taking was created with stem cells.
Trump’s focus has been on trying to convince Americans he is not sick, yet in the video he admits he was “very sick” before being sent to Walter Reed. He also never mentions the words “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” in the video.
The president is losing seniors to Joe Biden by double digits.
“Among survey respondents 65-years-and-older, CNN found 60% of voters in favor of Biden and only 39% in favor of Trump. NBC found that seniors backed Biden 62-35 against Trump,” Axios reports this week.
“So, to my favorite people in the world. The seniors, I’m a senior I know you don’t know that nobody knows that. Maybe you don’t have to tell them, but I’m a senior. We are making tremendous progress with this horrible disease that was sent over by China. China will pay a big price for what they did to the world and to us. But we have medicines right now and I call them a cure I went into the hospital a week ago was very sick. And I took this medicine, and it was incredible. It was incredible. I could have walked out the following day, sooner,” Trump says.
TO MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/38DbQtUxEu
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020
“And this medicine in particular one medicine was unbelievable. You’re going to get the same medicine, you’re going to get it free no charge. And we’re going to get it to you soon. And the nice part is it’s made by a number of companies it’s totally safe, but it’s powerful against this disease.”
Trump goes on to attack Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Here’s what many are saying:
He looks like a used car salesman doing a guest spot as a weatherman.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 8, 2020
They’re not even pretending this isn’t in front of a green screen now https://t.co/blxn6odDvt
— Aric Toler (@AricToler) October 8, 2020
FALSE PROMISES
It is truly irresponsible & reckless for Trump to be talking about *experimental* treatments as “cures!” The average senior cannot gain easy access to the type of care Trump received at Walter Reed. Now after thousands have already died Trump wants to sell a cure!
— MURRAY 🇺🇸🗽 (@murray_nyc) October 8, 2020
if you’re just gonna greenscreen the proof of life videos why are you doing it over a blurry picture of the south lawn instead of just at the desk or something
anyway it’s fun how he’s just babbling about whatever bad internal poll he just got lately https://t.co/AEua1V16T1
— himbo socialism but also a ghost or ghast or polte (@swolecialism) October 8, 2020
Trump is hemorrhaging support from seniors and his solution is proof of life videos where he exudes the same energy as dudes selling silver on Fox News https://t.co/GQP56KyDQU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020
In addition to being incoherent bullshit, I have a lot of questions about legality of this campaign ad filmed on White House grounds with no disclaimer https://t.co/Ss72EAgJMi
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 8, 2020
Trump promises to sign an Emergency Use Authorization for this “miracle cure” in this afternoon’s video.
It’s the same EUA he promised to sign “now” in YESTERDAY’s video.
Meanwhile, why no “miracle cure” for Melania? Kellyanne? Kayleigh?
Where are they? https://t.co/7Ohmt65Lgs
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) October 8, 2020
Amazing stuff at 1:10 minutes in: “You’re not vulnerable. But they like to say the vulnerable. You’re the least vulnerable. But for this one thing, you are vulnerable…[huffy breathing]… and so am I.” https://t.co/lhr6PdBaU4
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 8, 2020
Trump is sellin’ ShamWows to seniors. https://t.co/yR9dscgfvr
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 8, 2020
So, he’s handing out free medicine.
Totally free. That’s what he said.
Somebody help out here, what’s it called when the government gives you free medicine? https://t.co/XqLtKtICtU
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) October 8, 2020
Covita’s latest proof-of-life video. Too bad his campaign is dead. https://t.co/U17rkjgUY2
— Rod Haberer (@RodHaberer99) October 8, 2020
The Pennsylvania Capital-Star reports that Allegheny County Executive Ryan Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto both poured cold water on any prospective presidential visit, which would come at a time when the president would likely still be contagious.