Baby to stay on life support after Texas Supreme Court denies Fort Worth hospital’s petition
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has denied the petition of a Fort Worth hospital on baby Tinslee Lewis, meaning she will be allowed to stay on life support, according to the state ruling.The case is scheduled to go to trial, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.Cook Children’s Medical Center had urged the Texas Supreme Court to make a swift decision in the life of Tinslee, a Fort Worth baby who has been on life support at the hospital.Tinslee’s medical treatment has been a subject of multiple trials. The 1-year-old was born in February 2019 with a rare…
When you watch Aaron Sorkin’s Chicago 7 movie, remember juror Mrs. Jean Fritz
This is a good time to remember Mrs. Jean Fritz.Fritz was a juror in the Chicago 7 trial, which is back in the news thanks to Aaron Sorkin’s movie, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which debuted Friday on Netflix. It’s a story that has been told many times, typically with the focus on the men accused of coming to Chicago in 1968 to incite a riot during the Democratic National Convention.You may know some of their names. Abbie Hoffman. Tom Hayden. Jerry Rubin.But Mrs. Jean Fritz? That name, as she was often referred to back then, is less familiar. She was one of the so-called ordinary people chose... (more…)
Heightened susceptibility to misinformation linked to reduced mask wearing and social distancing
People with a poor understanding of quantitative information are more likely to endorse myths about COVID-19 and those who believe such misinformation are less likely to follow public health guidance such as wearing a mask in public, according to new research. The study appears in the journal Royal Society Open Science.“Misinformation has been one of the major focal points of our research since early 2018. Misinformation about COVID-19 has rapidly become a significant problem, with the WHO declaring an ‘infodemic’ and people setting fire to mobile phone masts because of conspiracies surroundin... (more…)
‘He makes it into a joke’: Trump’s cavalier attitude stings for Philadelphia’s COVID patients
PHILADELPHIA — When President Donald Trump talks about his bout with coronavirus — and urges Americans to not let the pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 “dominate their lives” — Jesus Ortiz can hardly bring himself to listen.Ortiz, 58, was diagnosed in May with COVID-19, and his experience couldn’t have been more different from the president’s.Back then, at the height of the pandemic’s first wave in the Philadelphia region, testing backlogs meant Ortiz, an apartment building maintenance supervisor from Warminster, had to wait a week for his test results. As he waited, he grew sicker, s... (more…)