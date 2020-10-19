Quantcast
‘Backing out again?’: Trump ridiculed for trying to ‘wimp’ out of debate with whiny letter about the topics

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Angry Donald Trump yells at reporters at the White House following Robert Mueller's testimony (screen grab)

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien sent a long, rambling letter to the Presidential Debate Commission attacking them for being all-in for Vice President Joe Biden and demanding that they change the debate topics.

Moderator Kristen Welker said that the topics they intend to discuss will be fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, issues facing American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership in general. Stepien complained that “national security” or “leadership” doesn’t have enough to do with foreign policy as he would prefer.

“Sadly, this is not the first time the Commission has ceded to the wishes of the Biden campaign,” alleged Stepien after their campaign withdrew from the previous debate.

As David Badash noted, these rules were announced last week, so it’s unknown why the campaign took so long to complain about them.

Not only was Stepien ridiculed for the whiny letter, but he was also told his candidate should back out of the upcoming debate again because no one wants to hear him scream at them for an hour.

See the tweets below:

