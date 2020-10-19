‘Backing out again?’: Trump ridiculed for trying to ‘wimp’ out of debate with whiny letter about the topics

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien sent a long, rambling letter to the Presidential Debate Commission attacking them for being all-in for Vice President Joe Biden and demanding that they change the debate topics.

Moderator Kristen Welker said that the topics they intend to discuss will be fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, issues facing American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership in general. Stepien complained that “national security” or “leadership” doesn’t have enough to do with foreign policy as he would prefer.

“Sadly, this is not the first time the Commission has ceded to the wishes of the Biden campaign,” alleged Stepien after their campaign withdrew from the previous debate.

As David Badash noted, these rules were announced last week, so it’s unknown why the campaign took so long to complain about them.

These were announce last week. If they were such a problem why did you wait until today to say anything?

Also, too bad. Presidents don't choose which crises show up. Have to be prepared, period. — David Badash (@davidbadash) October 19, 2020

Not only was Stepien ridiculed for the whiny letter, but he was also told his candidate should back out of the upcoming debate again because no one wants to hear him scream at them for an hour.

See the tweets below:

Remember when the most shameful thing on @BillStepien’s record was Bridgegate? Cleaning up the messes of a lying, pathetic man-child is infinitely more humiliating. — Soros-Funded Deep State Operative (@ExGOPer) October 19, 2020

Shorter letter: Trump doesn’t want to answer questions about COVID. https://t.co/SeDYnsoIdQ — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) October 19, 2020

looking for an excuse to RUN AWAY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Z8JSlnjPBE — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 19, 2020

You should just refuse to debate again, worked out great last time. Biden can call a lid til Halloween https://t.co/M4wKc7dRFV — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 19, 2020

Trump’s campaign chair @BillStepien is setting the groundwork for @realDonaldTrump to forfeit a second debate to @joebiden. Man, Trump must be really scared if he’s willing to accept a third debate loss to Biden. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 19, 2020

No one agreed to “foreign policy.” But, hey, I’d LOVE to hear Trump try to debate foreign policy. Other world leaders quite literally laugh at him. — Please Remain Seated, Time Travelers (@JJSingh) October 19, 2020

Ms.Welker picked the topics I, a Senior suburban female voter, am MOST interested in. Your topic choices not at all. — Shut Up Man (@Oregon_birds) October 19, 2020

Trying to rig the game and move the goal posts, hey Bill? You are a world class a$$hole as is your client… — Winttocs – I voted already, all blue! (@Winttocs) October 19, 2020

Trump is afraid to debate Biden because he knows that Biden mopped the floor with him in the first one. #ChickenTrump https://t.co/AbH1ZWIInS — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 19, 2020

It would be great if people remembered that Trump has rolled over for Putin and the leaders of Saudi Arabia over and over again, while insulting our allies, saluting a North Korean general, betraying our Kurdish allies, and condoning Saudi Arabia cutting up a man with a bone saw. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 19, 2020

Here comes the "They changed the rules so we are having a RALLY" — Vote TODAY for MR ROGERS not CHEETOLINI (@JaysonT72358001) October 19, 2020

Grown men crying is such a sad look. — Great Odin's Raven (@Gr8_Odins_Raven) October 19, 2020

That's weird — I definitely heard the third presidential debate was always billed as the "Tax Returns and Debt to Foreign Powers Debate" Huh. It's fun just making stuff up, isn't it, Bill? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 19, 2020

Just like @JasonMillerinDC, @BillStepien is lying. The @debates commission announced the moderators and format for the 2020 debates on SEPTEMBER 2ND. The announcement specified that the topics for the 1st and 3rd debates were "to be selected by the moderator." See highlights. https://t.co/mQmzM5edaF pic.twitter.com/eQIfpkxmeZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 19, 2020

Trump campaign manager @BillStepien has sent a letter to the @debates commission demanding the third presidential debate remain focused on foreign policy. Stepien also protests rule changes, including “granting an unnamed person the ability to shut off a candidates microphone.” https://t.co/bJxc5sierq — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 19, 2020

Yes, I'm sure Trump wants to focus like a laser on foreign policy in the final debate. pic.twitter.com/Mog9tTZ5yt — John Reeves (@reevesjw) October 19, 2020

“Antics”? Tone matters. This letter is not intended to change the debate commission’s mind. It is meant as an excuse for Trump’s fan base to rally around him in solidarity when he withdraws or fails to make a good showing. — Coleen (@colcat20) October 19, 2020

You guys are in freefall, aren't you? — Cletus75 (@Cletus75) October 19, 2020

So in other words, you guys are about to back out of the debate? Ok. Got it! It’s not like it would’ve changed any minds anyway. But, nice try 😂 — Bespoke MBA (@mba_jd) October 19, 2020

This screams weakness — Nick (@MayorSengheiser) October 19, 2020

Who wrote this @BillStepien ? Did you write, all by yourself, that the idiot won a debate against a MODERATOR? Or were you forced to? FFS dude.#GetASet https://t.co/5KlYNPxlmT — Paula Dillon (@SortedLilAffair) October 19, 2020

How does the person who wrote this letter have a job? Oh yeah, he works for Trump. — Eytan Mirsky (@eytanmirsky) October 19, 2020

I have never heard grown people whine as much as you people do. We will always remember that your last gasp effort to stay in power was the "poor me defense". — CMK (@Carolkry) October 19, 2020

You know, it wasn't that long ago, so I distinctly remember potus having hissy fit &refusing to do 2nd debate via virtual format; Americans got cheated out of questions intended for 2nd debate so we should hear *those* topics *in addition to* foreign policy! — Ex-GOP MaryM500 (@MaryM500) October 19, 2020

Y’all fid’n to back out ain’t ya? — Will Hoge (@WillHoge) October 19, 2020

Gonna puss out and drop out of this debate too, @realDonaldTrump? — Trump's Micro Peen (@SpamEMcSpam) October 19, 2020

Here we go with the victim card again. Trump is paving the way to cancel because he knows he can't afford yet another ass kicking by Joe at another debate. — Jana Blade (@JanaBlade1) October 19, 2020

Never thought I’d see a letter sweating. — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) October 19, 2020

What's wrong, snowflake? Need a safe space? Can't you take a little pushback? — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) October 19, 2020

I'm going to roll out my favorite picture of this campaign season one more time: pic.twitter.com/dqouc62uQM — Marquise Isabelle de Merteuil (@abigailm1971) October 19, 2020