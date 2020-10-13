Quantcast
Bafflement over Trump’s latest campaign blunder: ‘Is he trying to lose the senior vote?’

Published

1 min ago

on

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

President Donald Trump’s election strategy and sanity were called into question on Tuesday after he posted a photoshopped image attacking Joe Biden for his age.

Why Trump would insult seniors as they are voting in over forty states mystified many.

“Joe Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate in 20 years to be leading among seniors,” GOP pollster Frank Luntz noted.

“The president was already seeing a loss of support among seniors,” Associated Press White House corresponded Jonathan Lemire pointed out.

Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for The New York Times, suggested Trump lacked the computer skills to create the meme himself.

“Trump likely isn’t doing this kind of tweet on his own, meaning a staff member helps him undercut his own message,” Haberman suggested.

Here is what others thought of Trump’s strategy:

2020 Election

Antonin Scalia’s daughter-in-law tests positive for COVID after attending Amy Coney Barrett event: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Yet another person has tested positive for coronavirus after attending the White House Rose Garden super-spreader event for Amy Coney Barrett's nomination.

"This afternoon, doctors confirmed that U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia’s wife, Trish, tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus," the U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement.

Eugene Scalia is the son of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

"Mrs. Scalia is experiencing mild symptoms but doing well. This evening, Secretary Scalia received a test and the results were negative; he has experienced no symptoms. The Secretary and Mrs. Scalia will follow the advice of health professionals for Trish’s recovery and the health of those around them," the statement read.

2020 Election

Trump lawyer launches conspiracy theory the polls are wrong; ‘They cannot discount the boat parades!’

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

On Fox News Tuesday, former Florida Attorney General and Trump impeachment defense lawyer Pam Bondi claimed to Sean Hannity that the polls showing Joe Biden leading by double digits are wrong, because nobody who supports Trump is willing to talk to pollsters.

"The president is game on," said Bondi, who is best known for ending an investigation into the president's businesses after a donation to her political committee. "He's 100 percent, he's going strong, and they cannot discount the number of people coming out, they cannot discount the boat parades, they cannot discount all the supporters out there. None of us are going to answer polls! We know who we are voting for. It's the silent majority!"

2020 Election

Ex-GOP official welcomes Trump to Iowa with ‘COVID super-spreader event’ billboard

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

The former chairman of the Shelby County Republican Party in the battleground state of Ohio is part of a group with a brutal greeting for President Donald Trump as the president travels to the state for a campaign rally in the middle of a pandemic.

Christopher Gibbs raises corn, soybeans, alfalfa and seed stock beef cattle on his 560-acre farm. The former GOP official explained how Trump's trade war with China have been devastating for farmers during a 2019 interview on MSNBC.

"Certainly, the administration has put forth the bailouts. I call it hush-money to keep farmers sedated," Gibbs told anchor Chris Hayes. "But they put together dollars from the taxpayer, and let’s be very clear, those dollars do not come from China. No matter how many times the president says it, the dollars come right out of the Treasury, right from the American taxpayer."

