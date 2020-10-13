Bafflement over Trump’s latest campaign blunder: ‘Is he trying to lose the senior vote?’
President Donald Trump’s election strategy and sanity were called into question on Tuesday after he posted a photoshopped image attacking Joe Biden for his age.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2020
Why Trump would insult seniors as they are voting in over forty states mystified many.
“Joe Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate in 20 years to be leading among seniors,” GOP pollster Frank Luntz noted.
“The president was already seeing a loss of support among seniors,” Associated Press White House corresponded Jonathan Lemire pointed out.
Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for The New York Times, suggested Trump lacked the computer skills to create the meme himself.
“Trump likely isn’t doing this kind of tweet on his own, meaning a staff member helps him undercut his own message,” Haberman suggested.
Here is what others thought of Trump’s strategy:
Is… is he trying to lose the senior vote? https://t.co/Lc0J86wCPx
— Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) October 14, 2020
Polls show Trump is losing voters age 65+, the first Republican in 20 years to do so. CNN/SSRS (8/1-4) had his deficit at 39-60%.
Seniors are an integral voting bloc, casting ballots at high rates and in key states like Florida and Arizona.
These attacks will not help. https://t.co/xRrea7j37F
— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) October 14, 2020
Biden is only 3 years older than Trump.
Biden wasn't in the hospital last week.
Biden doesn't have doctors who lie on his behalf. https://t.co/S8yjukVBWk
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 14, 2020
Forget how shabby this is for a president. Forget that not a single apologist for Trump will do more than clear their throat and change the subject.
Trump NEEDS seniors.
He's been begging for them to come back to him. Why Tweet this? It's so stupid. https://t.co/qLnXGsqxtW
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 14, 2020
Earlier today in FL, Biden made a direct appeal to seniors:
“While he throws super-spreader parties at the White House where Republicans hug each other without concern of the consequences, how many of you have been unable to hug your grandkids in the last seven months?” https://t.co/Nx6chOWFPB
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 14, 2020
This does not seem like the thing to do if you're currently trailing with seniors in the must-win state of Florida. https://t.co/hEG0lZWGNz
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 14, 2020
A day after the Trump campaign launches a multi-million dollar TV advertising blitz targeting seniors… https://t.co/OPswbkvnhH
— Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 14, 2020
Smart move since seniors aren't an important voting bloc and no one has concerns about Trump's fitness. https://t.co/wfWlyBmaLf
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 14, 2020
Recent polls show Trump is down 21 points with senior voters.
This will surely bring them back into the fold. https://t.co/n48kuuUnFf
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 14, 2020
Super Florida strategy.
The Villages are gonna appreciate this, you stuporous dope. 🤣 https://t.co/gdUSUxnlkD
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 14, 2020
When you're losing seniors by the worst margin for a Republican nominee since at least 2000 https://t.co/WWB4aBgU38
— G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) October 14, 2020
Did I really watch some 70-ish year old call another 70-ish year old? What the fuck lol? https://t.co/qMBeegoBuh
— Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) October 14, 2020
You're 74 years old https://t.co/b77x3mPswP
— 𝐑. (@STALLIMINAJ) October 14, 2020
Trump is badly underperforming with seniors, so his closing message is to… attack Biden by mocking seniors.
It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em. https://t.co/8tWS1oGUnE
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 14, 2020
