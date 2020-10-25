Ballot collection site in Democratic enclave deliberately set on fire in ‘disgrace to democracy’: report
Officials are saying that a Boston ballot drop box was deliberately set on fire in a “disgrace to democracy,” reported The Boston Globe. The incident occurred at a ballot drop box outside of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square early Sunday morning.
Secretary of State William F. Galvin said in a statement Sunday that he contacted U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office and asked that the FBI investigate the incident. He said he’s also urging local election officials around the state to increase security of their drop boxes, including employing drop box guards and video surveillance and to empty the boxes frequently.
There were 122 ballots inside the box and 87 were still to be counted. Affected voters were told replacement ballots would be mailed or that they could opt to vote in person.
In a joint statement, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Galvin called the fire “a disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime.”
“Our first and foremost priority is maintaining the integrity of our elections process and ensuring transparency and trust with our voters, and any effort to undermine or tamper with that process must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said. “We ask voters not to be intimidated by this bad act, and remain committed to making their voices heard in this and every election.”
JUST IN: A Boston ballot drop box in Copley Square was set on fire early this morning, according to the state.
122 ballots were inside the box, and 87 are still able to be processed. Affected voters will be mailed a replacement ballot by the city or can vote in person.
— WBUR (@WBUR) October 25, 2020
BPD Investigating Ballot Box Fire in the area of 700 Boylston Street in Boston. https://t.co/8FYA34H815 pic.twitter.com/FNrO1PpEUg
— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 25, 2020
In an interview Sunday afternoon with CNN's Ana Cabrera, investigative journalist and author Carl Bernstein reported that there are currently "6, 8, 10 Republicans in the Senate who are talking with each other about how to restrain what they regard as an out-of-control, almost madman... who is determined to do anything to hold on to office regardless of its legality."
Bernstein did not mention the names of the senators, but he did add that there was a power play being created behind-the-scenes if President Donald J. Trump used "provocative acts to undermine the Constitution."
Trump has stated repeatedly that he will not concede if the election results reveal a Joe Biden victory.
President Donald Trump intends to fire multiple top officials if he wins re-election, according to a new report by Axios.
"If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper," Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene reported Sunday, citing "two people who've discussed these officials' fates with the president."