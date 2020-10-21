Banksy take on Monet masterpiece sells for £7.6 million
An oil painting by British street artist Banksy parodying a Claude Monet masterpiece sold in London on Wednesday for £7.6 million, the second highest price at auction for the mysterious artist.
The oil on canvas work, “Show Me the Monet”, a modern take on Monet’s impressionist classic “The Water-Lily Pond”, sold for £7,551,600 ($9.8 mn, 8.4 mn euros) at Sotheby’s following a bidding battle.
“The hammer came down after five determined collectors battled for nearly nine minutes to drive the final price beyond its estimate of £3,000,000-5,000,000 to become the second highest price for the artist at auction,” Sotheby’s said.
The sale comes a year after a Banksy painting depicting the British parliament populated by chimpanzees smashed the record for the street artist by fetching nearly £9.9 million.
On that occasion the 2009 work entitled “Devolved Parliament” attracted a 13-minute battle between 10 different bidders.
“Show Me the Monet” was created in 2005, as part of a collection called “The Crude Oils” and had first been shown publicly in only Banksy’s second gallery exhibition.
The painting transforms Monet’s masterpiece depicting a Japanese-style bridge in his famous garden at Giverny into a modern-day fly-tipping spot.
Instead of an idyllic lily pond, the composition shows discarded shopping trollies and a fluorescent orange traffic cone floating in the water beneath the bridge.
“Ever prescient as a voice of protest and social dissent, here Banksy shines a light on society’s disregard for the environment in favour of the wasteful excesses of consumerism,” said Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s European Head of Contemporary Art.
“Recent years have seen seminal Banksys come to auction, but this is one of his strongest, and most iconic, to appear yet,” he added.
Banksy has become a household name since the turn of the century, after his iconic graffiti paintings began to appear overnight on buildings and at sites around the world.
The artist’s identity remains shrouded in mystery even as his works have begun to attract increasingly high sums at auction.
Meanwhile he continues to use his art in stunts that generate huge publicity.
In 2018 his “Girl With The Balloon” partially shredded itself as the hammer came down at Sotheby’s, becoming the retitled “Love Is In The Bin”.
COVID-19
Volunteer in Oxford COVID-19 vaccine test dies in Brazil: officials
A volunteer participating in clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University has died in Brazil, officials said Wednesday, though it was unclear whether he received the vaccine or a placebo.
It is the first death reported in the various coronavirus vaccine trials taking place worldwide.
However, organizers of the study said an independent review had concluded there were no safety concerns and that testing of the vaccine, developed with pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, would continue.
Media reports said the volunteer was a 28-year-old doctor working on the front lines of the pandemic who died of complications from Covid-19.
2020 Election
Republican megadonors are holding back their cash as November 3rd approaches
As the 2020 election draws to a close, conservatives in the financial community are growing increasingly wary of investing in Donald Trump's campaign for reelection, CNBC reports.
"People in the securities and investment industry pumped $20 million into his 2016 run for president, with most going toward super PACs backing his candidacy, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics," the report states. "That total doesn’t also include the millions of Wall Street contributions that went toward the president’s inauguration after he defeated Hillary Clinton."
But in this election cycle, donors have given Trump just over $13 million. Others who previously backed Trump financially have disappeared altogether.
2020 Election
Mother called ‘Biden supporter’ while shopping for her son’s favorite cereal — ‘I hope your kid dies’
A Colombian-American woman in Orange County was headed into the grocery store when she was accosted by a man screaming obscenities at her and her child.
“You’re a stupid, ignorant (expletive) and you don’t belong in this country because you’re an illegal,” a man shouted. “I hope your (expletive) kid dies. How about that? I hope he dies of leukemia and suffers a long time."
The woman recorded the dispute in the parking lot. She was at the store to purchase her son's favorite cereal. She said the man called her a “Biden supporter.”