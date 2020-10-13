Barack Obama pushes Democrats’ get-out-the-vote campaign
Former US president Barack Obama, still a hugely popular figure among Democrats, fronted a new video campaign Tuesday to get out the vote for Joe Biden.
In videos tailored for states vital to Biden’s challenge against President Donald Trump, Obama urges voters to get organized ahead of an election disrupted by Covid-19, increased use of mail-in ballots, and Trump’s unprecedented — debunked — claims of a rigged contest.
“So much is at stake in this election,” Obama says.
“History shows that the easiest way to make sure that you and your friends vote is to make a plan. And when it comes to voting this year, having a plan has never been more important.”
Twenty-four states are individually targeted in the videos, including battlegrounds Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida.
The message delivered by America’s first Black president — who chose Biden as his vice president — is less ideological than practical, listing voting options and sending supporters to the Democrats’ IWillVote.com site.
The choice of a high-powered messenger reflects the party’s apprehension that despite Biden’s solid lead over Trump in opinion polls, turnout will be a disappointment.
On the Republican side, Trump has focused on energizing his considerable base which, although only a minority of the population, is expected to vote enthusiastically on November 3.
Obama remains a potent force in US politics, even if he now works mostly off-stage. His wife Michelle Obama has her own powerful following and has likewise come in to support Biden’s bid at key moments, including at the Democratic party convention.
2020 Election
Facebook’s Zuckerberg adds $100 million for election administrators
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday he and his wife are donating an additional $100 million to help local election administrators, while brushing aside accusations of partisan motives.
The new donation is on top of $300 million Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan pledged last month and will pay for infrastructure including voting equipment, PPE for poll workers and additional polling staff, the entrepreneur said in a Facebook post.
"Between Covid and insufficient public funding for elections, there are unprecedented challenges for election officials working to make sure everyone can vote safely this year," he wrote.
2020 Election
Trump continues his COVID-19 blunders as he resorts to pathetic ploys to shore up his sagging image
Jackie Anklam realized that Donald Trump was failing the American people when her father died of complications of COVID-19 in a Michigan hospital that ran short of personal protective equipment (PPE) for its workers.
What outrages her more is that, several months later, Trump not only refuses to learn from his early blunders but blithely flouts the safety measures critical to slowing the virus.
Instead of leading the nation to safety, Trump downplays the pandemic for personal political gain and divides Americans when they most need to pull together.
“He doesn’t care about getting a grip on this. He doesn’t even care about giving it to someone,” said Anklam, noting Trump refused to wear a mask and defied social distancing requirements while health experts warned that such reckless behavior contributed to the rising death toll.
2020 Election
Joe Biden heads to Florida to court senior vote
oe Biden heads for Florida on Tuesday to court elderly Americans who helped elect Donald Trump four years ago but appear to be swinging to the Democratic candidate for the White House this time around amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden, at 77 the oldest Democratic nominee ever, is to "deliver his vision for older Americans" at an event in the city of Pembroke Pines, north of Miami, his campaign said.
The former vice president's visit to Florida comes a day after Trump held a campaign rally in the Sunshine State, his first since his hospitalization for Covid-19.
Unlike Biden's small, socially distanced gatherings, thousands of supporters packed an airport tarmac for the president's return to the campaign trail.