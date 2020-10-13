Quantcast
Barrett insists she is against discrimination — but her language betrays her real views

Amy Coney Barrett

As with every modern federal judicial nominee from both parties, Judge Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly declined on Tuesday to give her direct opinion on specific legal matters that could come before the court — a norm sometimes referred to as the “Ginsburg Rule.” On a string of hot-button issues, from abortion to gun control to the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, Barrett said again and again and again that she cannot talk about her opinions or future rulings for the sake of preserving judicial independence.

But Barrett, a self-described originalist in the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, is broadly understood to be a staunch conservative who will be a free vote for Republican policy goals on the bench — and during questioning on LGBTQ rights from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), one simple phrase she uttered offered a window into her personal bias.

“Sexual preference” is broadly considered to be an outdated and inaccurate description of LGBTQ status, as it implies sexual attraction is something people can choose or control. And many commenters on social media were quick to point out her slip-up.

