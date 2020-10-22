BBC announces famed journalist Martin Bashir is ‘seriously unwell’ with COVID-19

British journalist Martin Bashir, who previously hosted Nightline and his own show on MSNBC, is reportedly “seriously unwell” with coronavirus, the BBC announced this Thursday.

“We are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications,” a spokesperson said. “Everyone at the BBC is wishing him a full recovery.”

“We’d ask that his privacy, and that of his family, is respected at this time,” the spokesperson added.