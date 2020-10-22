BBC announces famed journalist Martin Bashir is ‘seriously unwell’ with COVID-19
Published 2 hours ago
on
By Sky Palma
Published2 hours ago
on
BySky Palma
British journalist Martin Bashir, who previously hosted Nightline and his own show on MSNBC, is reportedly “seriously unwell” with coronavirus, the BBC announced this Thursday.
“We are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications,” a spokesperson said. “Everyone at the BBC is wishing him a full recovery.”
“We’d ask that his privacy, and that of his family, is respected at this time,” the spokesperson added.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
‘Moron’ Fox News host Laura Ingraham gets hilariously fact-checked after attack on ‘liberal governors’
Published12 mins ago
onOctober 22, 2020
Fox News personality Laura Ingraham tried to attack "liberal governors" with a photo of a vacant Washington Dulles International Airport check-in counter.
https://twitter.com/IngrahamAngle/status/1319315252354437120
The problem for Ingraham became clear once the photo was expanded to show Lufthansa, a German airline company next to another check-in for Austrian Airlines.
Most of the rest of the world isn't allowing travelers from the United States into their countries because the coronavirus is far more widespread.
In June, one man posted a video of himself at the Miami Airport in the International Terminal where he too was the only one around. By Ingraham's logic, Gov. Ron DeSantis is just as bad as Virginia's Democratic governor.
2020 Election
Ivanka Trump launches desperate ‘eleventh-hour’ effort to win back suburban women: report
Published29 mins ago
onOctober 22, 2020
Suburban women used to be a major asset for the Republican Party. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge performed much better in the Philadelphia suburbs during the 1990s than he did in Philadelphia Proper; suburban women, from Orange County to La Jolla to Glendale and Burbank, played an important prominent role in many GOP victories back when California was still a red state. But during the Trump era, many suburban women have been leaning Democrat — and the GOP's problems with suburban women are the focus of new articles by The Atlantic and Politico, which reports that President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is hoping that his daughter, White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump, can win over suburban women for the president.
Breaking Banner
Republicans upset with Steve Mnuchin for ‘giving away the store’ in stimulus negotiations with Nancy Pelosi: report
Published1 hour ago
onOctober 22, 2020
BySky Palma
According to the Washington Post, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is garnering the frustration of Republicans for making what they see as unacceptable compromises with Democrats in his quest for a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
“He negotiates harder with his own side than he does with her. Folks over here are sick of it,” one Senate GOP aide told the Post, adding that Republicans were “reaching boiling point with him” as Mnuchin “gives and gives and gives and gets nothing in return.”
Another GOP aide told the Post that "the feeling is he’s giving away the store."