Biden advisers have plans to overwhelm Trump’s campaign next week while the president is stuck in quarantine: report

“There is no reason not to show the country that, yes, you can go about your business — if you do it safely, if you wear masks, if you socially distance,” Biden adviser Anita Dunn told POLITICO. “The vice president has talked about this since March.”

Another Biden adviser who was not authorized to speak for attribution told POLITICO, “It’s harder and harder to see how Trump wins. What’s his argument? Donald Trump did everything to pretend coronavirus didn’t exist. Now there’s no way he can escape it.”

There’s also no way to escape the lead Biden appears to be gaining as the imperiled nation enters the last four weeks of Trump’s first term as president.

University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald told POLITICO that the 3.2 million ballots cast so far is a record, with Democrats returning ballots at a higher velocity than in prior elections.

“Normally, you don’t see that from Democrats. Normally, it’s Democrats who sit on their ballots and don’t return them as much as Republicans,” McDonald said. “We’ve never seen anything of this scale before.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a Biden adviser from his home state, added, “This moment reinforces that one candidate listened to the experts, wore masks and drastically scaled back on public appearances. And the other one didn’t. On that stage in Cleveland, I heard President Trump mocking Joe Biden for wearing a mask. He’s mocked him for not doing public events, for being appropriately cautious and careful. The consequences are obvious. I take no joy in saying this.”

There are only 30 days until Election Day — but in many states, you don’t have to wait until November 3rd to make your voice heard. Head to https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB and make a plan to vote early today. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 4, 2020

One month until we can call @DrBiden our First Lady-Elect. pic.twitter.com/Yi6wxsonYP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 3, 2020

