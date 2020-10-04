Quantcast
Connect with us

Biden advisers have plans to overwhelm Trump’s campaign next week while the president is stuck in quarantine: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden

The 2020 road to the White House just became a bit twistier as Democratic candidate Joe Biden embarks on the final stretch with unprecedented fodder to consider peddling.

First, there’s the reality that President Donald J. Trump is in the hospital for complications from COVID-19. It’s a definitive role reversal considering Trump mercilessly mocked the former vice president for “hiding” in his basement under isolation throughout the majority of his campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are only 30 days until Election Day with a record 3.2 million Americans already casting early ballots in 21 states. Biden is preparing to continue his campaign despite the obvious sidelining of Trump’s efforts while he convalesces at Walter Reed Medical Center. The electoral map has become wide open – and Biden is the only one traveling.

“There is no reason not to show the country that, yes, you can go about your business — if you do it safely, if you wear masks, if you socially distance,” Biden adviser Anita Dunn told POLITICO. “The vice president has talked about this since March.”

Another Biden adviser who was not authorized to speak for attribution told POLITICO, “It’s harder and harder to see how Trump wins. What’s his argument? Donald Trump did everything to pretend coronavirus didn’t exist. Now there’s no way he can escape it.”

There’s also no way to escape the lead Biden appears to be gaining as the imperiled nation enters the last four weeks of Trump’s first term as president.

University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald told POLITICO that the 3.2 million ballots cast so far is a record, with Democrats returning ballots at a higher velocity than in prior elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Normally, you don’t see that from Democrats. Normally, it’s Democrats who sit on their ballots and don’t return them as much as Republicans,” McDonald said. “We’ve never seen anything of this scale before.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a Biden adviser from his home state, added, “This moment reinforces that one candidate listened to the experts, wore masks and drastically scaled back on public appearances. And the other one didn’t. On that stage in Cleveland, I heard President Trump mocking Joe Biden for wearing a mask. He’s mocked him for not doing public events, for being appropriately cautious and careful. The consequences are obvious. I take no joy in saying this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Biden advisers have plans to overwhelm Trump’s campaign next week while the president is stuck in quarantine: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

The 2020 road to the White House just became a bit twistier as Democratic candidate Joe Biden embarks on the final stretch with unprecedented fodder to consider peddling.

First, there's the reality that President Donald J. Trump is in the hospital for complications from COVID-19. It's a definitive role reversal considering Trump mercilessly mocked the former vice president for "hiding" in his basement under isolation throughout the majority of his campaign.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Probe into Trump’s COVID-19 failure shows ‘unprecedented, coordinated’ political interference

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

A new analysis out Friday reveals that throughout President Donald Trump's failed response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic fallout that has resulted in the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans and left millions unemployed without public support, his administration has "engaged in a persistent pattern of political interference—repeatedly overruling and sidelining top scientists and undermining Americans' health to advance the president's partisan agenda."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Fox News pundit: Trump was put on oxygen because he’s ‘like a robust quarterback on the sidelines’

Published

57 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

Republican strategist Brad Blakeman appeared on Fox News to downplay revelations that President Donald Trump was forced to use supplemental oxygen while recovering from COVID-19.

Blakeman made the comments to Fox News host Trace Gallagher moments after Dr. Sean Conley finally admitted that Trump's oxygen levels had dropped below 94% on two occasions.

Gallagher asked the GOP strategist why the White House has been less than transparent about the president's health.

"Everybody should stay in their lane," Blakeman insisted. "If you're not a doctor and you're a staffer and you're not competent to talk about the medical condition of the president then you leave it to the professionals."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE