Biden aides panic over Black and Latinx turnout in key swing states: report
The Democratic Party ticket is worried about turnout numbers in key demographics during early voting in battleground states, according to a new report by Bloomberg News.
“Senior officials on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign are increasingly worried about insufficient Black and Latino voter turnout in key states like Florida and Pennsylvania with only four days until the election, according to people familiar with the matter,” Tyler Pager reported Friday.
“Despite record early-vote turnout around the country, there are warning signs for Biden. In Arizona, two-thirds of Latino registered voters have not yet cast a ballot. In Florida, half of Latino and Black registered voters have not yet voted but more than half of White voters have cast ballots, according to data from Catalist, a Democratic data firm. In Pennsylvania, nearly 75% of registered Black voters have not yet voted, the data shows,” the report explained. “The firm’s analysis of early vote numbers also show a surge of non-college educated White voters, who largely back President Donald Trump, compared to voters of color, who overwhelmingly support Biden.”
Biden advisor Symone Sanders disputed the report.
“No campaign in American history has devoted this level of resources that we have to outreach to voters of color, and we’re deeply proud of it,” Sanders said in a statement. “In community-specific advertising alone, we’ve dedicated tens of millions of dollars to each community, with a total into 9 figures. And we’ve committed tens of millions on in-person GOTV programs unique to communities of color. Earning the support of diverse voters is the beating heart of our operation. We’re also the most diverse general election campaign in American history, including at senior levels, and all of our strategic decisions are driven by our diverse leadership team.”
SCOOP: For months, senior Biden advisers focused on Hispanic and Black voters have raised concerns to leadership about insufficient investment. They say they have been ignored. Now, they are increasingly worried with just four days left. https://t.co/ndlb7QTpmH
— Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 30, 2020
Americans defend healthcare workers after Trump says Docs get ‘like $2000 wore’ if they say a patient died from COVID-19
Healthcare works are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic President Donald Trump is making worse by his refusal to advocate for basic common sense behaviors to stop the spread and by holding rallies that pack supporters in close together, while few wear masks.
A recent study found in 82% of areas where Trump has held as rally recently coronavirus cases surged.
WATCH: Pollster Charlie Cook explains why Texas is ‘extremely close’ and ‘could go either way’ in 2020
In a historic move, the state of Texas is reporting they have already surpassed their 2016 vote count total and early voting isn’t over yet. The Cook Political Report has now deemed Texas a "toss up" state for the 2020 election. Editor and publisher Charlie Cook spoke to MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle about whether or not Democrats have a chance to win the normally elusive Lone Star state.
"Texas is like several other states that are fast-growing with lots of people coming in from other parts of the country ... particularly people coming into the suburbs" Cook said. "And when you have a state with a distinctive political flavor and then have lots of people moving in from other places, it loses that distinctiveness. It moves back towards the country as a whole -- sort of the reverse of the mean. So, Texas is losing its 'Texas-ness' and is voting more like the rest of the country and is moving away from just a solid red Republican state."
Noam Chomsky just declared Trump the ‘worst criminal in human history’
Over his decades in public life, Noam Chomsky has often been highly critical of centrist Democrats — slamming them on everything from foreign policy to economics. But in this year's presidential election, the progressive author, now 91, is passionately advocating for former Vice President Joe Biden to win. And in an interview with The New Yorker's Isaac Chotiner, Chomsky lays out some of the many reasons why he considers President Donald Trump so dangerous and is hoping fervently that Biden wins.