Biden aides panic over Black and Latinx turnout in key swing states: report

The Democratic Party ticket is worried about turnout numbers in key demographics during early voting in battleground states, according to a new report by Bloomberg News.

“Senior officials on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign are increasingly worried about insufficient Black and Latino voter turnout in key states like Florida and Pennsylvania with only four days until the election, according to people familiar with the matter,” Tyler Pager reported Friday.

“Despite record early-vote turnout around the country, there are warning signs for Biden. In Arizona, two-thirds of Latino registered voters have not yet cast a ballot. In Florida, half of Latino and Black registered voters have not yet voted but more than half of White voters have cast ballots, according to data from Catalist, a Democratic data firm. In Pennsylvania, nearly 75% of registered Black voters have not yet voted, the data shows,” the report explained. “The firm’s analysis of early vote numbers also show a surge of non-college educated White voters, who largely back President Donald Trump, compared to voters of color, who overwhelmingly support Biden.”

Biden advisor Symone Sanders disputed the report.

“No campaign in American history has devoted this level of resources that we have to outreach to voters of color, and we’re deeply proud of it,” Sanders said in a statement. “In community-specific advertising alone, we’ve dedicated tens of millions of dollars to each community, with a total into 9 figures. And we’ve committed tens of millions on in-person GOTV programs unique to communities of color. Earning the support of diverse voters is the beating heart of our operation. We’re also the most diverse general election campaign in American history, including at senior levels, and all of our strategic decisions are driven by our diverse leadership team.”

SCOOP: For months, senior Biden advisers focused on Hispanic and Black voters have raised concerns to leadership about insufficient investment. They say they have been ignored. Now, they are increasingly worried with just four days left. https://t.co/ndlb7QTpmH — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 30, 2020