Biden bets big on Texas as Trump drags down Republicans in the Lone Star State: report

Democrats may have written off the state of Texas to Republicans during an election year for decades, but the tone is changing with a new ad buy reverberating through the southern part of the U.S. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is investing $5.8 million in the Lone Star State this election cycle. The advertising blitz is scheduled to run the duration of the next 29 days until Election Day 2020.

While Biden has yet to pay a visit during his presidential campaign, his investment is “a hell of a lot more than anybody else ever spent, that’s for sure,” said Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa. “This is a very good sign.”

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) husband Doug Emhoff visited San Antonio and Edinburg recently perhaps in an effort to close the representation gap. Harris is Biden’s vice presidential running mate so it could make sense that they sent Emhoff in lieu of embarking on the trek themselves, but no matter. At this point in the campaign, Biden is tied in Texas with incumbent president Donald J. Trump. Activists remain hopeful that Biden might pull the state into his favor even though Trump won the state by nine points four years ago.

Trump loyalists are painting a different picture with State GOP chairman Allen West saying, “If you were serious about making Texas into play, you’d be here. They’re dumping a lot of money in here to run ads, but I’m not seeing them out on the streets block walking, or massive turnout for rallies.”

“What Biden needs to do if he’s serious about Texas is come make a case,” said Tory Gavito, president and co-founder of Way to Win and the former executive director of the Texas Future Project.

“18 million Americans are unemployed. 7 million Americans are sick. 210,000 dead. But we can change our future. Democrats will build our country back better,” said one spot from the Texas Democrats that echoes the slogan for Biden’s economic recovery plan, “build back better.”

To be clear, there is virtually no path to the White House for Trump if he loses Texas with its 38 electoral votes.

When I decided to run, I had three objectives: 1. Restore the soul of this country.

2. Rebuild the middle class.

3. Reunite the country. It's the only way we can move forward. pic.twitter.com/Wk3uP0Qcqm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

Polling averages show the presidential race within single digits in Texas. State Democrats say that's why Gov. Abbott is now trying to change the rules at the last minute. https://t.co/oI6j6h8z44 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 1, 2020

Not surprisingly, Abbott's new order limiting mail drop off locations to 1 per county hits counties with large numbers of Democrats & voters of color the hardest https://t.co/1kVkVzDLou — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 1, 2020

I’d love to have you with us tonight as we call voters in competitive Texas House districts. If we reach enough voters, we will win a Democratic majority for the first time in 20 years, & give Democrats a seat at the table for redistricting in 2021. https://t.co/mpDxpOfSBb — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 1, 2020

