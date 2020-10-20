Biden building war chest to battle Trump after the election: report
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Joe Biden is amassing a large pool of funds — not to run his campaign, but to cover the legal expenses of duking it out with President Donald Trump in the event that the election ends up in the courtroom.
“Joe Biden — whose opponent is ostensibly a literal billionaire — is the one swimming in cash,” reported Scott Bixby and Hanna Trudo. “Biden’s campaign reported raising roughly $147 per second in September, entering the final full month before the election with a record $432 million in cash on hand, according to a statement by campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon.”
“According to fundraisers who spoke to The Daily Beast, the campaign is still leaning hard on its donor network, explicitly pointing ahead to its potential need to fund legal battles in multiple states following the election,” said the report. “The expectations on that network are high; according to a Biden Victory Fund calendar of events obtained by The Daily Beast, the campaign has 37 events planned from Oct. 17 through Oct. 24 — nearly five a day, on average.”
“The Biden campaign has assembled the biggest voter protection program in history to ensure the election runs smoothly and to combat any attempt by Donald Trump to create fear and confusion with our voting system, or interfere in the democratic process,” said Biden spokesman Michael Gwin. “We’re confident that we’ll have free and fair elections this November, and that voters will decisively reject Donald Trump’s erratic, divisive, and failed leadership at the ballot box.”
The president has repeatedly claimed, with no evidence, that the election will be compromised by mail-in ballots. He has also claimed part of the reason he is desperate to fill the Supreme Court vacancy ahead of the election is to give himself a majority to resolve election disputes in his favor.
