Biden camp blasts Rupert Murdoch’s NY Post for ‘Russian disinformation operation’ to help Trump
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is lashing out at Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post for what the paper refers to as “Russian disinformation” regarding Ukranian allegations against his deceased son, Hunter Biden.
In the front page story published Wednesday, the New York Post alleged a direct link between the Democratic presidential nominee and his son’s business dealings in Ukraine. The banner headline read, “Biden Secret E-mails” and accused the then-vice president of meeting Vadym Pozharskyi, a top adviser to Burisma, whose board Biden’s son had joined at the time.
In a statement Wednesday, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said, “We have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place. Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath.”
Senior Biden advisers Michael Carpenter and Amos Hochstein staffed the vice president at the time and told POLITICO “that while there was never an official meeting, it’s technically conceivable that Pozharskyi would have approached Biden on the sidelines of some broader U.S.-Ukraine event. But they emphasized that they have no indication that happened, and that they had never heard of Pozharskyi before.”
“I’ve literally never heard of this guy in my life,” said Hochstein.
“This is a Russian disinformation operation,” said Carpenter, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense who specialized in Russia, Eurasia and the Balkans and now serves as managing director of the Penn Biden Center. “I’m very comfortable saying that.”
Burisma’s website lists Pozharskyi’s meetings with U.S. officials, but none with Biden. Pozharskyi also reportedly met in 2018 with Kurt Volker, who was then the Trump administration’s envoy to the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
President Donald Trump blasted the decision of social media companies to stop the spread of the debunked New York Post article.
So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!! https://t.co/g1RJFpIVUZ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2020
