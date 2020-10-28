Quantcast
Connect with us

Biden cares more about the well-being of Trump supporters than Trump himself: MSNBC’s Joy Reid

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking during a 2020 rally in Omaha. (Screenshot)

On MSNBC Wednesday, anchor Joy Reid broke down how Joe Biden has more concern for the health and safety of President Donald Trump’s voters than the president does himself.

“There are now just six days left for America to decide who will lead our country for the next four years,” said Reid. “Now at a breaking point and desperate for progress on the economy, race relations, and a coronavirus crisis that has taken more than 228,000 lives and infected millions more. In the face of these numbers, Trump continues to utilize his favorite form of gaslighting, which is lying through his teeth on the COVID surge, even getting the so-called White House Science Office to say Trump ended the pandemic, as the nation hits record cases and hospitalizations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, first of all, you should never trust anything affiliated with Trump called the Science Office,” said Reid. “And secondly, a lie of this magnitude is deliberately harming you and your loved ones and stoking a Trumpian delusion around the pandemic. But that delusion is getting punctured every day by none other than COVID itself.”

“And then last night, blue lips in MAGAland,” said Reid. “Hundreds of Trump supporters were left stranded for hours in freezing temperatures after a superspreader rally in Omaha, Nebraska, because buses couldn’t get them home long after Trump flew away in the toasty comfort of Air Force One. The perfect metaphor for the Trump campaign? Joe Biden sure thinks so.”

“Just look at what happened last night in Omaha,” said Biden in the clip. “Hundreds of people, including older Americans and children, were stranded in sub-zero freezing temperatures for hours. Several folks ended up in the hospital. It’s an image that captured President Trump’s whole approach to this crisis. He gets his photo-op and he gets out. He leaves everyone else to suffer the consequence of his failure to make a responsible plan.”

“It strikes me that Joe Biden cares more about Donald Trump’s supporters than Donald Trump does,” added Reid. “[Trump] was like, oh, I didn’t even wear a hat. What better place is there to be in 10-degree weather with all these senior citizens and then left them stranded?”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump continues to ‘lie to us’ about COVID-19 ending — and his facts don’t add up: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump joked Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic that's plagued his own country, killing more than 227,000 Americans to date. And, as the death toll from coronavirus in America steadily climbs with every passing day, it has not stopped the 74-year-old commander-in-chief from proclaiming the nation is "rounding the turn."

According to the CDC, the seven-day average of new cases is nearly 70,000 -- a record number that is only expected to get worse. The COVID Tracking Project cites that more than 42,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from an estimated 30,000 one month ago.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Supercut of proof of Donald Trump’s long-held racism

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Supporters of President Donald J. Trump regularly defend the divisive president claiming he isn’t a racist — but he has a long history showing the contrary. On MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber Wednesday, the host shared a supercut of instances where President Donald J. Trump's racism was on full display.

"This year's a fundamental reckoning," Melber began. He later added, "So every voter must answer, 'Are you for or against this?" Melber asked before playing a clip that showed a pre-presidential Trump who sought to disprove then-Democratic candidate Barack Obama's American heritage.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former Supreme Court justice’s son helped Trump get Deutsche Bank loans: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

During Justice Anthony Kennedy's 31 years on the U.S. Supreme Court, liberals and progressives had a love/hate relationship with the Reagan appointee — praising him for his rulings on gay rights and abortion rights while slamming his economic rulings as beneficial to unchecked corporate power. And those who viewed Kennedy as being too quick to side with big business are likely to have similar views on his son, Justin Kennedy, who according to the New York Times, has been very close to Trumpworld and helped Donald Trump secure almost $700 million in loans for a real estate project in Chicago.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE