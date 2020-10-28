Biden cares more about the well-being of Trump supporters than Trump himself: MSNBC’s Joy Reid

On MSNBC Wednesday, anchor Joy Reid broke down how Joe Biden has more concern for the health and safety of President Donald Trump’s voters than the president does himself.

“There are now just six days left for America to decide who will lead our country for the next four years,” said Reid. “Now at a breaking point and desperate for progress on the economy, race relations, and a coronavirus crisis that has taken more than 228,000 lives and infected millions more. In the face of these numbers, Trump continues to utilize his favorite form of gaslighting, which is lying through his teeth on the COVID surge, even getting the so-called White House Science Office to say Trump ended the pandemic, as the nation hits record cases and hospitalizations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, first of all, you should never trust anything affiliated with Trump called the Science Office,” said Reid. “And secondly, a lie of this magnitude is deliberately harming you and your loved ones and stoking a Trumpian delusion around the pandemic. But that delusion is getting punctured every day by none other than COVID itself.”

“And then last night, blue lips in MAGAland,” said Reid. “Hundreds of Trump supporters were left stranded for hours in freezing temperatures after a superspreader rally in Omaha, Nebraska, because buses couldn’t get them home long after Trump flew away in the toasty comfort of Air Force One. The perfect metaphor for the Trump campaign? Joe Biden sure thinks so.”

“Just look at what happened last night in Omaha,” said Biden in the clip. “Hundreds of people, including older Americans and children, were stranded in sub-zero freezing temperatures for hours. Several folks ended up in the hospital. It’s an image that captured President Trump’s whole approach to this crisis. He gets his photo-op and he gets out. He leaves everyone else to suffer the consequence of his failure to make a responsible plan.”

“It strikes me that Joe Biden cares more about Donald Trump’s supporters than Donald Trump does,” added Reid. “[Trump] was like, oh, I didn’t even wear a hat. What better place is there to be in 10-degree weather with all these senior citizens and then left them stranded?”

Watch below: