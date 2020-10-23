Biden pledges free COVID-19 vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
Democrat Joe Biden said Friday that if elected president he would mandate coronavirus vaccines be free for all Americans, part of a national strategy to “get ahead of this virus.”
“Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone — whether or not you’re insured,” Biden said in a speech laying out his pandemic response plan just 11 days before the US presidential election.
President Donald Trump, who trails Biden in the polls, has also stressed that a vaccine — which he says will be ready in the coming weeks — should be free.
But Democrats led by Biden have hammered Trump for failing to lay out and implement a nationwide response to a pandemic that has now killed more than 223,000 Americans.
“Covid-19 dwarfs anything that we’ve faced in recent history, and it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The virus is surging in almost every state,” Biden said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware.
“We’re more than eight months into this crisis and the president still doesn’t have a plan,” the 77-year-old former vice president said.
“He’s given up. He’s quit on you. He’s quit on your family. He’s quit on America.”
Biden said that if elected he would “immediately” put in place a national strategy “to finally get ahead of this virus, and get back our lives.”
That would include consulting governors of all 50 states during the presidential transition.
Were he to take office, Biden would urge Congress to pass a major bill outlining everything needed to combat the virus, implement a national mask mandate in federal buildings and interstate transportation and implement a national testing plan equivalent to a seven-fold increase over today’s testing level.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Marine One buzzes the crowd as Trump holds rally at the nation’s largest retirement community
Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son" played in the background as Marine One hovered over the crowd at The Villages in Florida before landing at the first of two rallies for President Donald J. Trump Friday afternoon.
As CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller wrote, it's Trump's "51st visit to Florida, his most frequent destination, and his 5th rally" in the state this year.
https://twitter.com/markknoller/status/1319741247498629123
https://twitter.com/saraecook/status/1319740300802297858
Watch the video below.
https://twitter.com/byRyanGillespie/status/1319740904354217984
2020 Election
Voters implored to submit ballots ASAP as ‘unacceptable’ mail delays caused by DeJoy persist in key states
With a staggering number of Americans voting early this election season—and many relying on the U.S. Postal Service for timely delivery of their ballots—alarming data reported by the Associated Press Friday shows that mail service delays driven by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's operational changes are continuing in key battleground states less than two weeks out from the November 3 contest.
The significant delays in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and other key states are intensifying existing fears that despite a slew of recent court orders requiring USPS to reverse the changes, DeJoy's sweeping and disruptive policy moves could still have a major impact on the high-stakes presidential election. DeJoy is a Republican megadonor to President Donald Trump who was appointed to head the USPS in May despite his complete lack of experience at the agency.
2020 Election
Fox News political analyst fears his Wi-Fi service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Biden
Fox News political analyst Gregg Jarrett tweeted Friday that he fears his Wi-Fi internet service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
"I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit 'send' on my column that's highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected," he said. "Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and sent the column."
Jarrett is the author of "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump."