Biden rejects Trump’s demand to delay debates: ‘Erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar’
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s demand that the remaining presidential debates be delayed.
During an interview with Fox Business, Trump blasted the Commission on Presidential Debates for a decision to use a virtual format for the next event, which was prompted by the president’s personal battle with COVID-19.
“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump told Fox Business in the telephone interview. “You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want.”
Later on Thursday, a statement from the Biden campaign said that the former vice president would insist on moving forward with the schedule that was agreed upon.
“We accepted the three dates — Sept. 29, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 — in June,” Campaign Manager Kate Beddingfield said in the statement. “Trump chose today to pull out of the October 15th debate. Trump’s erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar, and pick new dates of his choosing.”
Read the statement below.
🚨 Biden campaign rejects Trump camp proposal to delay both Oct. 15 and Oct 22. debates; Biden camp only wants Oct. 15 town hall-style delayed to Oct. 22 pic.twitter.com/OlbcLD42RC
— Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) October 8, 2020
How down-ballot candidates could help Democrats flip Texas
Like many others in Texas politics, Wendy Davis spent much of 2018 scratching her head over fellow Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s insurgent campaign against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Just four years earlier, Davis lost her bid for governor to Republican Greg Abbott by 20 points, a margin of defeat shared by several other Democratic statewide candidates that year. It seemed like an implausible jump from those losses to O’Rourke only losing by 2.5 points in 2018.
But Davis, who's now a candidate for Congress, noticed a key difference between O’Rourke’s Senate race and the Texas Democratic campaigns of 2014: There was a robust lineup of Democratic candidates down ballot running for the U.S. House, the state Legislature and other local campaigns. That wasn’t the case in 2014.
Trump’s $200 prescription drug cards look like a bust — and many won’t be sent until after the election
President Donald Trump announced late last month that he had authorized sending $200 cards out to Medicare beneficiaries that they could use to pay for prescription drugs.
However, Politico is reporting that the plan may not deliver the political jolt the president is hoping for because many seniors won't even receive the cards until after the 2020 presidential election.