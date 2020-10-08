Biden rejects Trump’s demand to delay debates: ‘Erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar’

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s demand that the remaining presidential debates be delayed.

During an interview with Fox Business, Trump blasted the Commission on Presidential Debates for a decision to use a virtual format for the next event, which was prompted by the president’s personal battle with COVID-19.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump told Fox Business in the telephone interview. “You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want.”

Later on Thursday, a statement from the Biden campaign said that the former vice president would insist on moving forward with the schedule that was agreed upon.

“We accepted the three dates — Sept. 29, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 — in June,” Campaign Manager Kate Beddingfield said in the statement. “Trump chose today to pull out of the October 15th debate. Trump’s erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar, and pick new dates of his choosing.”

🚨 Biden campaign rejects Trump camp proposal to delay both Oct. 15 and Oct 22. debates; Biden camp only wants Oct. 15 town hall-style delayed to Oct. 22 pic.twitter.com/OlbcLD42RC — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) October 8, 2020