Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have a debate’ if Trump is still positive for coronavirus
Former Vice President Joe Biden does not want to hold presidential debates with President Donald Trump is still infected with COVID-19.
“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.
But speaking to reporters on the tarmac in Hagerstown, Trump said the debate should not occur if Trump is still positive with coronavirus.
Biden was asked if he would feel safe debating Trump.
“Well, uh, I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden replied.
The debate is currently scheduled to occur on Thursday, October 15th. C-SPAN’s Steve Scully is set to moderate the town-hall-style event which is to be held inside the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.
Trump killed COVID talks after Mitch McConnell told him he’d never pass any deal Pelosi makes
It only took one day for President Donald J. Trump to become even nastier than before he contracted COVID-19, but that's exactly what happened when he turned his back on the American people in their most dire time of need. In a phone call with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Trump was reportedly told to stop negotiations with Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) because she was "stringing him along."
Then this tweet came from POTUS: “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."
Trump just torpedoed his best hope for re-election
Is President Donald Trump actively trying to lose the 2020 presidential election?
I don't actually believe that's what he's doing, but it would easy to get that impression.
On Tuesday afternoon, Trump effectively torpedoed the ongoing congressional negotiations for a second round of stimulus funds, which were likely his best hope of turning around his re-election chances:
Here's the background: House Democrats passed a massive $3 trillion package in May that would supplement the economic assistance of the CARES Act, which aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting recession. The Democrats' package included an additional round of direct payments to individuals and families, unemployment insurance funds, and aide to state and local governments struggling with reduced tax revenues. Republicans in control of the Senate, however, refused to pass the bill and decided to sit on their hands, only beginning to negotiate with the Democrats at the end of July when the CARES Act funds were drying up.
Lincoln Project gives Trump’s Marine One flight ‘Apocalypse Now’ treatment in new video
The Lincoln Project continues to blast President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a new video, the group set Trump's Marine One flight one from Walter Reed to the song "Ride of the Valkyries" by Richard Wagner. The selection paid homage to a famous scene in the movie "Apocalypse Now" where the U.S. Army orders a napalm strike in Vietnam to be able to surf on a particular beach.