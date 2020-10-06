Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have a debate’ if Trump is still positive for coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden does not want to hold presidential debates with President Donald Trump is still infected with COVID-19.

“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

But speaking to reporters on the tarmac in Hagerstown, Trump said the debate should not occur if Trump is still positive with coronavirus.

Biden was asked if he would feel safe debating Trump.

“Well, uh, I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden replied.

The debate is currently scheduled to occur on Thursday, October 15th. C-SPAN’s Steve Scully is set to moderate the town-hall-style event which is to be held inside the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.