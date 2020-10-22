Biden slams Trump as ‘a very confused guy’ for forgetting who he is running against

Former Vice President Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump during the final presidential debate.

Biden’s comments came after Trump claimed that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would essentially be in charge of his presidency.

“He’s a very confused guy, he thinks he’s running against somebody else. He’s running against Joe Biden. I beat all those other people because I disagreed with them,” Biden explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Joe Biden, he’s running against,” he continued.