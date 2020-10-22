Biden slams Trump as ‘a very confused guy’ for forgetting who he is running against
Former Vice President Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump during the final presidential debate.
Biden’s comments came after Trump claimed that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would essentially be in charge of his presidency.
“He’s a very confused guy, he thinks he’s running against somebody else. He’s running against Joe Biden. I beat all those other people because I disagreed with them,” Biden explained.
“Joe Biden, he’s running against,” he continued.
Biden on Trump attacking him as a socialist: "He's a very confused guy, he thinks he's running against somebody else. He's running against Joe Biden. I beat all those other people."#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/K7WHsnsd9y
— The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020
‘Trump’s brain is ricotta cheese’: Internet mocks president’s attack on Biden calling him ‘the big man’
At the presidential debate on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump brought up the right-wing conspiracy theory about Joe Biden making money off his name and dealings in foreign governments, referencing an out-of-context text message referring to "the big guy" and slightly botching the quote.
Trump to Biden:
"Your son gave you — they even have a statement that we have to give 10% to the 'big man.' You are the big man, I think. I don’t know, maybe or not. But you’re the big man, I think." pic.twitter.com/RzKQfHdl3Z
Trump on coronavirus: ‘I take full responsibility – it’s not my fault’
President Donald Trump tried claim he is taking "full responsibility" over the coronavirus pandemic during the final presidential debate.
This is what he says is taking "full responsibility":
"I take full responsibility. It's not my fault that it came here, it's China's fault."
Back in March Trump infamously told reporters, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
WATCH: Trump immediately caves at debate after moderator fact checks him on having vaccine ‘within weeks’
President Donald Trump backed down on Thursday after initially promising a COVID-19 vaccine "within weeks."
Trump made the claim during his opening remarks of the final 2020 presidential debate. He was quickly pressed on the subject by moderator Kristen Welker.
"You said a vaccine will be coming within weeks?" Welker asked. "Is that a guarantee?"
"No, it's not a guarantee," Trump replied. "But it will be by the end of the year. I think it has a good chance it will be within a matter of weeks. And it will be distributed very quickly."
Welker noted that Trump administration officials have said that a vaccine would not be available for most people until 2021.