Biden tells LGBTQ Americans he agrees ‘there’s great reason to be concerned’ with Amy Coney Barrett on SCOTUS

Former Vice President Joe Biden is warning LGBTQ Americans “there’s reason to be concerned” about Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her likely installation onto the U.S. Supreme Court. He added that he too is worried.

Biden went on to say with Barrett on the Supreme Court LGBTQ rights and access to healthcare are in danger.

A former constitutional law professor for two decades Biden added he felt Barrett did not explain her judicial philosophy regarding enumerated rights.

