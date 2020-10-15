Quantcast
Connect with us

Biden tells LGBTQ Americans he agrees ‘there’s great reason to be concerned’ with Amy Coney Barrett on SCOTUS

Published

1 min ago

on

Amy Coney Barrett (AFP)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is warning LGBTQ Americans “there’s reason to be concerned” about Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her likely installation onto the U.S. Supreme Court. He added that he too is worried.

Biden went on to say with Barrett on the Supreme Court LGBTQ rights and access to healthcare are in danger.

A former constitutional law professor for two decades Biden added he felt Barrett did not explain her judicial philosophy regarding enumerated rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Watch Trump’s unhinged meltdown when asked about his white supremacist supporters at town hall

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie during NBC's town hall meeting on Wednesday.

Trump complained about being asked whether he would denounce the white supremacists who support his campaign.

"You always do this," Trump complained.

"You didn't ask Joe Biden whether he denounces Antifa," Trump said of the antifascists who oppose his white supremacist supporters.

Trump went on to claim he was unfamiliar with the QAnon conspiracy theory being pushed by his supporters.

"I know nothing about QAnon," Trump claimed.

Trump attended the town hall after refusing to participate in the second presidential debate.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fast-talking Trump stumbles at Town Hall: Can’t or won’t say when he last tested negative before testing positive

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump either couldn't or wouldn't tell voters watching NBC News' town hall Thursday night when his last negative test was before he tested positive.

He also couldn't or wouldn't tell NBC's Savannah Guthrie if he was tested the day of his debate with former vice president Joe Biden.

"Possibly I did. Possibly I didn't," he said.

"I don't know. I don't even remember," he added when asked a similat question.

"I probably did," he finally claimed.

Trump also said Guthrie could ask his doctors who would give her a "perfect" answer.

Watch:

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Inside the Trump administration’s coverup at the Cleveland Clinic

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

The Cleveland Clinic boasted that co-hosting the first presidential debate along with Case Western Reserve University was an honor for both institutions and the city. As the health security adviser to the Commission on Presidential Debates, it publicized protocols to protect everyone at their site on the Health Education Campus and at subsequent debates. It knew those protocols would also protect members of the public with whom all attendees would later come into contact.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE