Biden tells LGBTQ Americans he agrees ‘there’s great reason to be concerned’ with Amy Coney Barrett on SCOTUS
Former Vice President Joe Biden is warning LGBTQ Americans “there’s reason to be concerned” about Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her likely installation onto the U.S. Supreme Court. He added that he too is worried.
Biden went on to say with Barrett on the Supreme Court LGBTQ rights and access to healthcare are in danger.
A former constitutional law professor for two decades Biden added he felt Barrett did not explain her judicial philosophy regarding enumerated rights.
Watch:
LGBTQ people got a rare mention at Biden's town hall after being ignored for years at presidential debates.
We need more than this, and in particular, Trump and Pence need to have their record on our rights scrutinized. pic.twitter.com/7rjSLzNTEi
— Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) October 16, 2020
2020 Election
Watch Trump’s unhinged meltdown when asked about his white supremacist supporters at town hall
President Donald Trump lashed out at NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie during NBC's town hall meeting on Wednesday.
Trump complained about being asked whether he would denounce the white supremacists who support his campaign.
"You always do this," Trump complained.
"You didn't ask Joe Biden whether he denounces Antifa," Trump said of the antifascists who oppose his white supremacist supporters.
Trump went on to claim he was unfamiliar with the QAnon conspiracy theory being pushed by his supporters.
"I know nothing about QAnon," Trump claimed.
Trump attended the town hall after refusing to participate in the second presidential debate.
2020 Election
Fast-talking Trump stumbles at Town Hall: Can’t or won’t say when he last tested negative before testing positive
President Donald Trump either couldn't or wouldn't tell voters watching NBC News' town hall Thursday night when his last negative test was before he tested positive.
He also couldn't or wouldn't tell NBC's Savannah Guthrie if he was tested the day of his debate with former vice president Joe Biden.
"Possibly I did. Possibly I didn't," he said.
"I don't know. I don't even remember," he added when asked a similat question.
"I probably did," he finally claimed.
Trump also said Guthrie could ask his doctors who would give her a "perfect" answer.
Watch:
2020 Election
Inside the Trump administration’s coverup at the Cleveland Clinic
The Cleveland Clinic boasted that co-hosting the first presidential debate along with Case Western Reserve University was an honor for both institutions and the city. As the health security adviser to the Commission on Presidential Debates, it publicized protocols to protect everyone at their site on the Health Education Campus and at subsequent debates. It knew those protocols would also protect members of the public with whom all attendees would later come into contact.