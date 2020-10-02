Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after potential exposure during Trump debate
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for the novel coronavirus just days after he was potentially exposed to it during a debate with President Donald Trump.
PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor reports that both Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, tested negative for the disease, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive. It was also announced on Friday that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19.
In a message sent over his Twitter account, Biden acknowledged the test results and said that “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”
There had been concern about Biden potentially catching the virus after he stood just feet away from an infected Trump at Tuesday night’s debate.
During that debate, Trump mocked Biden for wearing a face mask so often, to which Biden responded by calling the president a “fool.”
Since then, several prominent Republicans — including the president, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel — have tested positive for the virus.
2020 Election
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after potential exposure during Trump debate
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for the novel coronavirus just days after he was potentially exposed to it during a debate with President Donald Trump.
PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor reports that both Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, tested negative for the disease, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive. It was also announced on Friday that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19.
2020 Election
The audacity of Hope Hicks and her boss getting COVID-19
One of the time-honored principles of American politics goes like this:
“If you’re opponent is digging a hole, hand him a shovel.”
This is a punchier update of a creed attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, a much smaller and smarter version of Donald Trump from the early 19th century, who said, “Never interfere with an enemy while he’s in the process of destroying himself.”
These words matter greatly today. Donald Trump is on the ropes and his situation just got much more dire yesterday, when on the First of October the nation got smacked with its first October surprise. That might seem comically ironic--it is Trump, after all, who has been counting upon jarring last-minute shocks to rescue his sinking political ship--but it’s much more important for the Trump resistance to recognize the peril of this moment.
2020 Election
‘Irresponsible man-child’ Trump has himself to blame for getting sick and crippling his campaign: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis said Donald Trump has only himself to blame for not taking precautions against the coronavirus pandemic that had now led him to get sick, possibly killing off his re-election hopes.
According to ex-Republican Lewis -- who has already declared he would not vote for the president in November -- Trump has been acting like an "irresponsible man-child" and now he is paying the price.