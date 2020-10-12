Biden’s allies are split on the best way to amplify Trump’s ongoing self-destruction: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that allies of Joe Biden are urging him not to try to salvage the presidential debates, but instead “spike the football,” organize a solo town hall, and let President Donald Trump self-destruct.
“If Trump is going to take his football and go home, I say good riddance to bad rubbish,” one former Senate aide to Biden told the Beast. “Joe should spike the football, consider the debates won, and just do a town hall to show that he, unlike Trump, knows how to relate to the concerns of everyday Americans.”
The second debate was canceled after the president, still recovering from COVID-19, refused to take part in a virtual debate, insisting that any matchup be in person.
For now, the Biden campaign is still interested in the third and final debate however, because they are hoping for a repeat of the first debate, where the president talked over everyone, shouted, and paid a huge price in the polls.
“The Biden campaign has publicly committed to participating in every debate sanctioned by the Commission on Presidential Debates, and — barring another presidential conniption over concerns that he could still spread the novel coronavirus — sees participation in the final debate on Oct. 22 as set in stone,” reported Scott Bixby. “But the effectiveness of Biden’s replacement town hall could be thwarted by one more programming snafu engineered by the president. On Friday, Variety reported that NBC News is one of many outlets vying to host a town hall headlined by Trump, including Fox News, potentially scheduled for the same evening — although Trump is now potentially holding a rally in an unknown location instead.”
‘We’ve had boat parades!’ Trump supporter brushes off president’s dire Wisconsin polls
Sean Duffy, a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin, told the hosts of "Fox & Friends" on Monday that he doesn't believe polls showing President Donald Trump losing his state because of the high number of boat parades he's seen.
During an interview on the Fox News morning show, co-host Brian Kilmeade grilled Duffy on Trump's chances in the Badger State, which he narrowly carried four years ago.
"Do you believe the president is trailing in Wisconsin right now?" Kilmeade asked. "I haven't seen a poll with him up."
WATCH LIVE: Senate holds first Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearing
Monday morning the Senate Judiciary Committee -- with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the helm -- will hear an opening statement from Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett who was tapped by Donald Trump to fill the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Each committee member will give an opening statement for 10 minutes with some senators -- including those who have gone into COVID-19 quarantine -- participating remotely.
According to CNN, "It could be a firestorm as Republicans push forward with almost unprecedented speed and Democrats look for ways to draw out the process for the lifetime appointment. Meanwhile, across the street at the Supreme Court, the remaining eight justices, who have just begun a new term, find themselves, and the court, once again in an unwelcome political spotlight.